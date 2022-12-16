Vox has voted this Friday against the opinion of the Budgets of the Community of Madrid for 2023, for which the PP of Isabel Díaz Ayuso considers the accounts for next year lost and the regional government is forced to extend those of 2023 2022. However, the situation is unprecedented, as the popular spokesman in the Assembly, Pedro Muñoz Abrines, explained this Friday, so all the parties are waiting to know if the project will be voted on (or not) in plenary session. December 22, as planned. In that case, Vox has already advanced that their vote would be negative, like this Friday, so the Budgets would not see the light of day and Díaz Ayuso would only have carried out public accounts out of four possible since he came to power, in August 2019. .

Before, the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has offered a political agreement to the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in exchange for the support of his formation for the regional budgets for next year, whose opinion is voted on this Friday in the regional Parliament. In an interview with the Efe agency, Abascal has shown himself willing to open talks “urgently today” in order to reach that agreement that allows “Vox not to vote against” the ruling and the accounts can go ahead for approval. definitive by the plenary session of the Assembly next week. However, the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has rejected the offer, which consists, among other things, in repealing the Law on Gender Identity and Expression and Social Equality and Non-Discrimination of the Community of Madrid, which Vox calls trans law.

Abascal has assured that the agreement is still possible, despite the “ugly” of not admitting in an “arbitrary” way the amendments presented after the deadline due to a “computer problem”. As he explained, these amendments can no longer be debated, but an agreement can be reached on some laws that Vox believes are “inadequate” and that the PP criticizes at the national level, such as the trans law, while maintaining it in Madrid.

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has today offered a political agreement to the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in exchange for the support of his formation for the regional budgets for next year. Photo: Fernando Alvarado | Video: EFE; Reuters

“I am not going to exchange rights and obligations of the laws for budgets,” said Díaz Ayuso. “Something different is that throughout 2023 all those amendments that can improve the public services of the Community of Madrid, that we incorporate them.”

However, and despite the rejection, Ayuso already promised on December 1 to eliminate the concept of gender self-determination from the legislation in force in the region, which would include both tweaking the regional laws and trying to amend the trans law national when approved by Congress. The issue, therefore, had already been on the negotiating table for several weeks.

“They had already reported that they were changing budgets for trans law, but they were already told that one thing had nothing to do with the other,” a source from the regional government told EL PAIS. “That was already discussed weeks ago,” he added. “They have screwed up inside and they don’t know how to get out of there,” he concluded about Vox registering its amendments late, which has prevented the two parties from negotiating their inclusion in the final project.

Is the repeal of that law the only thing that would satisfy Vox? “It’s just one example,” Abascal specified, insisting that every day “there are political agreements in exchange for voting on budgets.”

Rocío Monasterio, the spokesperson for the extreme right in Madrid, has expressed himself along the same lines. “It is not a matter of importance [económico]”, he argued. “It is good for the people of Madrid to repeal the trans law, and that does not cost anything, to lower taxes, to help young people…”, she continued. “We cannot vote in favor of an opinion that does not include our amendments,” she concluded. A position that would lead Vox to vote this Friday against the opinion of the accounts, predictably knocking down the 2023 Budgets and forcing the extension of those of 2022.

