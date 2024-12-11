Vox MEPs Jorge Buxadé and Hermann Tertsch They tried this Thursday to boycott the intervention of former President of the Government José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in an Equality forum in the European Parliament, denouncing his alleged collusion with the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela, while upon his departure a group of parliamentary advisors from the group They have yelled at him “murderer” and “accomplice” of the Venezuelan dictator.

Santiago Abascal’s party has experienced moments of tension in the European Parliament when several of its members have tried burst the debate in which he participated the former Spanish president on the elimination of violence against women and its empowerment in the digital world within the week on gender equality organized by the European Parliament.

At first, it was Tertsch in isolation who shouted against Zapatero, accusing him of being «Maduro’s right hand», according to Europa Press, at which time the private security of the former president in addition to several security agents from the European Parliament intervened to make him move away from the studio where the debate was being held, located in a public area in the center of the European institution. .

Subsequently, the Vox MEP re-entered the scene, this time with signs that read ‘Maria Corina cannot enter the European Parliament but Maduro’s advisor can‘, in complaint that the winner of the Sakharov Prize will not be able to collect the award next week in Strasbourg. At that point, Buxadé joined in, who tried to show the posters in the images that were recorded in the neighboring studio, all in the face of the opposition of a dozen security agents from the institution who blocked their movements.









María Corina cannot come to collect her recognition for the freedom of the Venezuelan people but Zapatero can release his poison and hatred.

Given the commotion generated by Tertsch and Buxadé, dozens of socialist MEPs and parliamentary advisors have come to the scene to avoid Vox’s escrache. Among the parliamentarians, Hana Jalloul, Sandra Gómez, César Luena, Nicolás González Casares or Laura Ballarin. This last MEP, far from trying to calm the situation, has approached one of them and censored him “I am a deputy, and who are you?”while he tried to snatch the mobile phone from other protesters who were recording the encounter.

Ultimately, while Zapatero left the area at the end of the debate, several Vox parliamentary advisors scolded him, shouting “murderer”, “accomplice” and attributing “200 deaths to come to power”, in reference to the jihadist attacks in 11-M.