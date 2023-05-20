Santiago Abascal gathered some 300 people in Chinchón on Thursday. The attendees only occupied a small part of the monumental square of this town of 5,600 inhabitants in the southeast of the Community of Madrid. Not surprisingly, considering that Vox only got 200 votes here in the 2019 municipal elections.

More surprising is that this is the only rally that the ultra party leader has scheduled in the Community throughout the electoral campaign. In the capital, where Vox obtained almost 125,000 votes in the municipal elections and touched 300,000 in the last general elections, Abascal has not appeared since the 12th. A notable absence, since his hyper-leadership is Vox’s main lever to mobilize its supporters . The president of the ultra party was only seen on the 5th in the Madrid neighborhood of Hortaleza, in the presentation of his party’s candidates in the region, but the campaign had not yet started and the auditorium was filled with the members of the 179 lists of Vox in the Community of Madrid.

All the polls predict that the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, will win the elections again on March 28 and will even improve her 2021 results: if she does not reach an absolute majority, she will stay close. In the event that the PP does not achieve it, it is likely that it will outnumber the left bloc in seats, and this result would put the ultra party in the position of having to add its votes to those of the opposition, voting against Ayuso, if he wants to assert his strength. The Vox leaders rule out this possibility, so they would only have the alternative of voting in favor of Ayuso in exchange for wresting some programmatic concessions from him, like two years ago, or abstaining from it. What does not seem within their reach is to force a coalition Executive in Madrid with the PP, like the one that already exists in Castilla y León, and as Abascal intends to repeat now in other autonomous communities and, after the general ones, in the Government of Spain.

Santiago Abascal, during a Vox act in Chinchón (Madrid), on Thursday. Mateo Lanzuela (Europa Press)

Vox is aware that Ayuso has stolen his speech, even advocating for the illegalization of Bildu, but, beyond highlighting the contradictions between it and the national leadership of the PP, and even between it and itself —the Madrid president attacks the United Nations 2030 Agenda while boasting of compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals included in it—, Abascal directs the bulk of his artillery towards other targets: the PSOE, which he describes as “Bildu’s partner”, and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, whom he reproaches for proposing to let the list with the most votes rule in each institution, rejecting a right-wing pact where PP and Vox have a majority.

Forcing Feijóo to admit him as an essential partner of the government and going back on his words is the central objective of Vox before 28-M. Faced with his absence from Madrid, Abascal will hold four rallies in Castilla-La Mancha in the last week of the campaign: Guadalajara (Saturday), Ciudad Real (Sunday), Albacete (Sunday) and Toledo, where he will celebrate the great closing ceremony, since on Friday the 26th. The polls suggest that the socialist Emiliano García-Page would maintain the absolute majority for the minimum, but if he does not reach it, the PP could only unseat him with the support of Vox, which would enter the regional Parliament for the first time.

A similar situation occurs in the Valencian Community, where the polls give a very even result between the left-wing tripartite, headed by the socialist president Ximo Puig, and the sum of PP and Vox. Valencia was the place chosen by Abascal for the kick-off of his campaign, on the 12th, and he will return to that community on the penultimate day, with a rally in Alicante on the 24th. Also in Extremadura (Abascal was in Badajoz on April 28 and went to Cáceres on Friday) the PP would need the support of Vox to overthrow Guillermo Fernández Vara if PSOE and Podemos do not achieve a majority.

Of the communities where only municipal elections are held, Abascal has not gone to Galicia, Feijóo’s stronghold, nor to Castilla y León, where he governs in coalition. His visits to the Basque Country and Catalonia have had a strong symbolic content: he was in Vitoria, his native province, and in Barcelona’s Plaza de Artós, the traditional scene of confrontation between ultras and independentistas. And on Thursday he will be in Seville, the most important City Council governed by the PSOE in all of Spain, in which Vox aspires to have the key that the mayor’s office gives to the PP. On the other hand, Abascal has not set foot in the most important cities governed by the PP throughout the campaign: neither Madrid, nor Zaragoza, nor Málaga.

There are only two institutions controlled by the popular in which Vox has thrown the rest. One is the Region of Murcia, in whose capital he held a massive rally on February 12, and where he will return on Tuesday with an act in Cartagena. The Murcian president, Fernando López Miras, of the PP, dispensed with Vox in the previous legislature by agreeing with the deputies that Abascal expelled from his party, and this wants to force him now to give entry to his representatives in the Government.

But the square in which the ultra leader plans to take cold revenge on the PP is Ceuta, where he will go on Tuesday. After Vox was the force with the most votes in the November 2019 general elections, the Assembly declared Abascal a person non grata for fueling the tension between the communities that live in the city in the midst of the border crisis with Morocco, a motion that went ahead thanks to the abstention of the president of Ceuta, the popular Juan Vivas. Abascal has not forgiven him yet.

