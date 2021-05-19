The parliamentary spokesman for Vox, Manuel Gavira, has once again threatened to leave the coalition government of PP and Citizens in Andalusia without parliamentary support if the Junta welcomes unaccompanied Moroccan minors who are in Ceuta after the massive arrival of migrants in the last 48 hours. This Tuesday, the Minister of Equality, Rocío Ruiz, of Citizens, alluded in a parliamentary appearance to the situation caused by the influx of migrants. “We are going to be here waiting for them because they are vulnerable minors,” he said.

The phrase of the Andalusian Minister of Equality has outraged Vox, whose spokesman has requested this morning the resignation of the Minister or her dismissal by the Chairman of the Board, Juan Manuel Moreno (PP). “We are not going to allow ore ―Acronym for unaccompanied foreign minors― who have crossed illegally and create insecurity. In Andalusia we don’t want them. This is not acceptable, it is not a humanitarian issue, but rather an invasion and aggression by a foreign government ”, he stated.

“If the Andalusian Government welcomes them, it will no longer have the support of the parliamentary group,” said the Vox spokesman. It is not the first time that the far-right party threatens to leave the Andalusian government without parliamentary support. The 11 deputies in Andalusia of the party led by Santiago Abascal guarantee an absolute majority to PP (26 seats) and Ciudadanos (21).

Gavira has been a spokesperson for Vox for just two weeks, after the dismissal of Alejandro Hernández. The far-right party explained the change due to the need to “refresh” the parliamentary group in the middle of the legislature, although other sources attribute it to the decision of Abascal’s party to harden its political position.

The Ministry of Equality, on whom the policies on childhood depend, has planned 250 places in centers for minors for a potential reception of those arriving from Ceuta and in anticipation of those who may arrive in Andalusia as a result of the crisis opened with the Moroccan country during the summer. Currently, the Board has 1,606 unaccompanied migrant minors in the centers, according to the data provided by the counseling that Ruiz directs.