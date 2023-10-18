The mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, this Wednesday at Valencia City Hall. Valencia City Council

Just a few days ago, Vox ruled out its support for the new tax ordinances drawn up by the PP in Valencia, which governs as a minority, and which will mean a tax reduction of 70 million euros, according to first calculations. However, the ultra formation voted this Wednesday in favor of the measure in the City Council’s Finance Commission, which must be ratified in the municipal plenary session on October 24. Mayor María José Catalá has assured that the pact is limited exclusively to tax ordinances despite the meeting she held yesterday afternoon with the national deputy and provincial president of the extreme right party, Ignacio Gil Lázaro, a trusted man of Santiago Abascal. “We are going to continue having conversations with Vox about the budgets, which is the next big project that has to be approved in plenary. That’s it,” the councilor highlighted. The opposition groups, Compromís and PSPV, consider that this is “a covert government agreement” and reject the tax reduction because it will benefit the richest and will mean a cut in public services.

The spokesperson for Vox in Valencia, Juanma Badenas, whom the mayor considers a “preferred partner”, has justified his group’s support for the tax reduction —his four councilors, added to those of the PP, give 17 of the absolute majority— because it is part of their electoral program, even if it falls short, and benefits the citizens. He has also explained that last week they did not know the content of the ordinances and yesterday the PP provided them with all the documentation and for that reason they have supported it today. According to Badenas, in yesterday afternoon’s meeting only the tax ordinances were negotiated and the presence of Gil Lázaro is justified “because he is a person of the utmost confidence for me.” The opposition believes that the agreement is an imposition of the national leadership of PP and Vox.

Starting in January, the tax ordinances will reduce the Real Estate Tax (IBI) by 20%, the vehicle tax by 8%, the sewage tax by 50%, and will reduce the capital gains tax by 95% for inheritances or donations, benefiting some 400,000 taxpayers. “There will be a bonus, as a novelty, also in the case of property transfers between living people in the field of family business, as long as the business activity is maintained,” the mayor pointed out.

The City Council will receive 70 million less after the reduction that, according to Catalá, could be compensated with the liquidation of the General State Budgets. “It can help us so that it does not entail any type of decrease in the other budget items,” he declared. According to the first mayor, it is a “historic decrease” in taxes in the city and it is also “interesting” that there are “gestures of good disposition” on the part of the PP and Vox.

The opposition places Vox’s change of opinion under suspicion. Papi Robles, deputy spokesperson for Compromís, has insisted that if Vox votes in favor, “against everything they have said, it means that they already have in their hand what they wanted, which is to enter [en el gobierno local] and control the management of this city.” “I think it is becoming evident that the pressures from Vox are what mark the direction of Catalá, in a drift towards the extreme right with which she feels very comfortable,” the Valencian councilor explained.

Regarding the tax reform, Robles has said that 60% of the population will not see their taxes reduced much beyond 40 or 45 euros. “Instead, we are talking about losing more than 70 million euros that could be used to make 200 new gardens or buy more buses for the city.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. See also LIVE | Lowest number of new infections in a month, New Zealand officers injured in protest Subscribe

The socialist Sandra Gómez denounces a global pact between PP and Vox in the City Council “that they are trying to hide.” “The Vox spokesperson said that he would not approve the tax ordinances if there was no global pact and today we have seen how he gave his approval to that tax scam that the PP designed. We demand that Catalá explain what our city has given to the extreme right in exchange for.” Gomez said.

The socialist spokesperson has lamented the “tremendous damage” that the approved tax ordinance will bring to the city, as it will mean “a cut of 70 million without nuances”, which will be directly transferred to the provision of services and investments in the neighborhoods.

Since the election night of March 28, when María José Catalá, PP candidate, received the most votes in the city of Valencia but did not obtain the 17 councilors necessary to govern alone, a possible pact with Vox has been expected. Despite being needed, coexistence between the PP and the ultra party has not been easy until now. Badenas has demanded from the beginning to enter the local government in exchange for her four votes, but Catalá has postponed taking the step.