The PP found this Wednesday the unexpected support of Vox for the first Budget of the Junta de Andalucía of the legislature prepared by the Government of Juan Manuel Moreno. The support, contrary to what happened last term, is unnecessary because the PP breathes very calmly in parliamentary voting because it has an absolute majority. The 58 deputies of the PP and the 14 of Vox joined their votes to reject the three return amendments presented by the left groups: the socialist, For Andalusia and Adelante Andalucía.

Let it be known for now that Vox’s support is free, although the imprint of this group is still present. The Andalusian Government maintains, for example, a domestic violence telephone line, despite the fact that in its two years of existence it barely receives one call a day. Until the negotiation of the partial amendments begins, it will not be known what the ultra-right will obtain from the Andalusian accounts. Vox justified its endorsement, which it did not advance until the very moment of the vote, in a kind of investment in the future with an eye on the next general elections and in a hypothetical alliance with the party led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “Andalusia must be shown that there is an alternative to Sánchez,” said his spokesman, Manuel Gavira.

The Andalusian Budget for 2023 rises to 45,603 million euros, 12.9% more than the one extended to 2021. This increase is mainly due to the manna from European funds. For the first time, the money from the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (1,269.7 million), from REACT-UE (1,093.5 million), the structural funds of the European Union for the period 2021-2027 (695.3 million) and others come together 2,430.9 from the previous framework 2014-2020. In total, they add up to 4,921.5 million euros that the Board complements with its own funds for 567.9 million, 10% of the total.

The substantive debate of the debate between the groups revolved around the tax reduction that Moreno has been promoting since he became president of the Board after the December 2018 elections. The popular theory, defended by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Funds Europeans, Carolina Spain, is that tax cuts attract more taxpayers and income increases. A fact that was denied by the president of the socialist parliamentary group, Juan Espadas, and the spokespersons for the left-wing minorities, Inma Nieto and Teresa Rodríguez.

Also the Economic Observatory of Andalusia, an independent body, disagrees with the interpretation of the Andalusian Government and maintains in a report presented this Tuesday that the taxes collected in Andalusia grow below the average of the autonomous communities. “The falling leg of the Laffer curve doesn’t work. Neither in Andalusia nor in Spain”, affirms the Observatory, which also disagrees with the “optimistic” growth forecast for next year. Economy believes that Andalusia will grow by 1.9% next year.

The debate between Spain and Espadas was fraught with issues unrelated to budgets. The socialist reproached the Andalusian president for having “his head in Madrid and his heart in Genoa”, while he closes “his eyes to the reality of Andalusia”. In his opinion, the accounts “delves into social inequality”, makes “fiscal gifts to the richest” and does not respond to health problems, “the Achilles heel of the Board.”

Spain continually compared the Andalusian budgets for 2023 with the last ones prepared by the Socialists four years ago, so that in all the items there were increases of more than 40%. As soon as she went up to the rostrum, the counselor attacked Espadas for the conviction of the previous socialist leadership of the Junta for the ERE case, the Government’s intention to reform the crime of sedition and even the “expulsion of Pedro Sánchez from the PSOE” in his dispute with the last socialist tenant of San Telmo, Susana Díaz. To Espadas’ criticism of inequality in Andalusia, the community with the highest unemployment in the country, Spain assured: “The debate between rich and poor no longer strains. The Andalucía brand is something else”.

The socialist spokesperson, Ángeles Férriz, posted on Twitter a photo of the councilors for Justice, José Antonio Nieto, and Industry, Jorge Paradela, watching the start of the World Cup match between Spain and Costa Rica. Both are sitting in front of the socialist group. Nieto apologized: “As you can see, the game hadn’t even started. I’m sorry if anyone has felt offended and all my support for the team”.