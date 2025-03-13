Vox spokeswoman in the Parliament of Navarra leaves the party between criticism of her ideological turn

The Navarra Parliamentarian Maite Nosti has decided to leave Vox, a game of which she was a spokesman, but will keep her seat in the Foral Parliament as not attached. In a statement made public this Wednesday, Vox blames the exit to discrepancies related to the proposal, also seconded by UPN and PP, to the tribute organized by the government of María Chivite to the victims of terrorism.

“This decision comes after the party states its disagreement with the position of the deputy in relation to the institutional declaration in the Parliament of Navarra about the victims of terrorism voted on Monday. Given this situation, the party takes note of its departure and reaffirms its commitment to coherence and unity in defense of its values ​​and its political program. And in a very special way, their commitment to the respect and dignification of the victims of the ETA terrorist band, ”explains the formation of ultra -right in the brief.

The parliamentarian, on the other hand, blames her exit to a “discrepancy with the current ideology of the party.” “I have an ideology that I shared with the game, but the game has turned some of that ideology, and as I still have the same as before, I do not accept the new one. And this is what it has been, ”he explained in statements to ‘Diario de Navarra‘. It does not abound in the reasons for its exit, but argues that it will keep the seat. “The act is mine, but not anyone else. As the act is from the parliamentarian, the parliamentarian has the power to leave it or not. And in this case I will not leave it, ”he tells that same newspaper.

Vox was the only one of the seven games in Navarra without his own group, since he did not reach the minimum of three seats in 2023. However, the regulation plans to create a “group” with two members of the same party within the Mixed Group. Vox counts in the Foral Chamber with another representative, Emilio Jiménez Román. This formula grants more resources, times and presence in the Board of Spokespersons. In practice, there are no other smaller games in the mixed, Vox has been able to operate as one more match. Now, the camera table, chaired by Unai Hualde (from Geroa Bai), will have to determine the new distribution of functions within the framework of the mixed group. According to the Chain serNosti, who was spokesman for the formation of the extreme right, leaves the party but will be integrated into the Parliamentary Commission of Economics and Finance.