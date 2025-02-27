Vox spokesman in Zaragoza calls “fucking scoundrel” to Pedro Sánchez during the municipal plenary

The Vox spokesman in the City of Zaragoza, Julio Calvo, has launched hard insults to the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, during the session this Thursday: “The fucking master is a fucking scoundrel,” Calvo launched in reference to the chief of the Executive. He has done so in a motion in which he has discussed a matter, in addition, that has nothing to do with the municipal sphere, such as regional financing and debt forgiveness.

“The second step after the condonation will be the fiscal pact, which is pending with the Catalan nationalists. They will disconnect from the joint payment of this debt that we all assume now, ”explained the Vox spokesman, for whom he now” comes the blackmail. ” “They have already put it on the table: to get the forgation they will have to request it. And what about those who do not agree with the cast system? They will arrive and say that they are bleaching what we proposed, ”Calvo continued.

And then he has raised the revolutions, perhaps because the plenary exceeded at that time the eight hours: “Mr. Pedro Sánchez does not govern: machine. Simple, that’s what we have, ”he said. And after a few seconds of impasse, the usually moderate Julio Calvo has not only retracted, but has added: “I will not withdraw it. The fucking master is a fucking scoundrel. ”

His attitude has been immediately shaved by the PSOE spokeswoman. “I had him for an educated person, despite being in the antipodes ideologically of me. But at the moment you have ceased to be an educated person for not withdrawing what he just said, ”said Lola Ranera.

The debate has been produced at the end of the session, in two emergency motions presented by the PSOE and the PP on the condonation of the debt of the Autonomous Communities and the rejection response of the popular by leaving the meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council (CPFF) on Wednesday. The motion of the PP has come forward with the support of Vox and the rejection of the PSOE and ZEC, while that of the Socialists has dismissed when vote against the PP and Vox.

The mayor of Zaragoza, Natalia Chueca, had regretted the “expensive” that Pedro Sánchez governs, despite having lost the elections, because after the law of amnesty, they “deliver” the institutions to the heirs of ETA, such as the City of Pamplona, ​​and follow the payments to the investment pact with these millions of debt of the Catalans so that all the Spanish Cost of the disloyalty of those who are in telling the State and have tried to break Spain. ”

Zaragoza’s 2025 budget, which exceeds 1,000 million euros, sees the light with the support of PP and Vox

The councilor of Zaragoza in common, Suso Domínguez, has said that this debate “does not interest anyone” because they are the last minutes of the plenary and this matter is already overcome, but has regretted that that money that the Autonomous Community would have to be renounced.