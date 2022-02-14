Night of euphoria for Vox. The objective of those of Santiago Asbascal during the Castilian-Leonese campaign was to demonstrate to the PP that there is not only one hegemonic force on the right and that the unappealable victory of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid last year was a mirage circumscribed to the peculiarities of said community. That is the reading they make after going from one to thirteen prosecutors, tripling their 2019 results (around 17% of the votes) and becoming the fastest growing force in these elections. In a national key, they send a clear message to the popular ones, that they will have to understand with them in the long electoral cycle of two and a half years that has opened this Sunday, with the icing on the 2023 general elections.

In the local arena, the electoral result turns those of Santiago Abascal into a key to the regional government, as happened in Andalusia and Madrid, where they support the PP from outside. However, this time they warn that their support “will not be free” and they will demand to enter, for the first time, in a regional government. “What a vice-presidential face he is putting on!” Abascal stated this Sunday unequivocally in Valladolid, from the stage that the formation had prepared, pointing to the formation’s candidate, Juan García-Gallardo. A message with which he already made clear from the beginning the demands that he will make of Mañueco in the negotiations that begin this Monday.

He is not lacking in arguments, Ciudadanos, with one less attorney than the far-right party now has, did the same after the previous regional ones, with Francisco Igea, its leader, holding the position of vice president. “Vox has the right and the duty to form a Government in Castilla y León, the mandate is clear,” Abascal reiterated this Sunday.

Vox’s initial strategy was not to obtain councils, but to reach a tough programmatic agreement given the feeling that Mañueco was going to obtain a large majority. However, undone the expectations of the PP, which is not worth the candidacies of Spain Emptied by themselves to form a Government, the change in strategy is clear. They also succeed with an unknown candidate, the young Burgos lawyer Juan García-Gallardo (30 years old), who did not enter the pools and was appointed overnight. In a region in which, in addition, they hardly had institutional representation and in which they functioned better in the general ones than in the regional or municipal ones. Until this Sunday.

If the PP intended with the electoral advance to engulf the remains of Ciudadanos, it has finally been Vox who has cornered the space that the orange formation has left free. The leadership of the far-right party, euphoric during the count, takes note for the next general elections, where it hopes to close the gap with the popular ones. “Very soon Vox will show that it is the main political alternative to expel Pedro Sánchez from Moncloa,” Abascal settled.

His relationship with the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has been broken since the failed motion of censure against Pedro Sánchez in October 2020, but although the president of Vox acknowledged that Casado’s harsh speech hurt him personally, he has always assured that politics “It is above” and that “will not be decisive” for the political agreements that both formations seem bound to reach.