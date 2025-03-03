Vox has decided suspend militancy and disable to hold public office His spokesman and second deputy mayor at the Valencia City Council, Juan Manuel Badenasfollowing the internal investigation opened by the Award of a contract In favor of the print IMEDES On the part of Valencia Activa, the Foundation that directs as a councilor for Employment. Badenas, who is also councilor for parks and gardens, is part of the municipal government of PP and Vox for the quota of the four councilors of this last formation, who ensure the absolute majority of the coalition, so that His departure without giving up mayor could complicate governance to the local executive that presides over the popular María José Catalá. The Consistory of Valencia, is, in fact, the largest institution in which Vox continues to be part of the government since the autonomous executives abandoned last summer.

The disciplinary measure, which has precautionary character to the resolution of the file Open disciplinary, has been confirmed by sources of the party days after internal investigation began. In parallel, the city mayor herself announced last week that the Legal advice of the City Council would study the file of the contract for which this party has opened the investigation against Badenas.

There is the circumstance that the husband of the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé works. As published The ObjectiveBadenas allegedly romant Design of the contest bases that won the aforementioned firm.

On the other hand, PSPV and Compromís in the Consistory announced that they would denounce Badenas to the Prosecutor’s Office for “Support influence and political espionage” having this “recognized” in some audios “that he is embezzling public money and even that he was using him to politically persecute his adversaries.”

This was communicated after the publication of some audios in which, according to the opposition parties in the City Council, Badenas admits that he is “using public money” of the Valencia Activa Foundation “so that there were political investigations trying to find elements that would allow him to confront his own opposition.”