“I want to expressly thank each and every one of the parliamentary groups that have decided to make themselves available to their country, even if that means indirectly agreeing with the Government,” Carmen Calvo said, with evident relief. He did not cite him by name, but the number two of the Executive was referring to Vox. The party of Santiago Abascal today gave the bell by saving with its abstention a crucial vote, the validation of the decree law that establishes the system to absorb the 140,000 million euros that Spain will receive from the EU in the next six years.

The Socialists had spent hours talking to all the groups in a frantic way to try to patch up the breach they had found the day before when Esquerra announced that he would vote against the text. Gabriel Rufián argued that the mechanism devised by the Government “delivers all the money to the Ibex” and leaves no decision-making power to the autonomies and local entities, but his position is also a symptom that Something has changed between the independence party and the PSOE since the polls for the February 14 elections began to detect the retreat of the Republicans and the pull of a PSC captained by Salvador Illa.

Abascal’s party alleges that his position was a “necessary evil” for aid to arrive “as soon as possible” but accuses the Government of wanting to create “the largest client network in history”



The plenary session finally began at 9:00 in the morning without much of the parties having defined their position, but by the time Calvo began to defend his proposal from the rostrum, the PP had already announced in RNE that the Socialists could not count on their vote. Things were not looking good for the PSOE. Above all because not a single party looked favorably on the scheme devised by Moncloa to manage community aid. The meeting of María Jesús Montero, with the regional presidents, last week, was already a warning to sailors. The Minister of Finance had to withdraw, in fact, the regulation of the sectoral conference on the recovery plan due to complaints about the null capacity of influence that is given to the autonomies.

Amendments



The PSOE, which to try to relax the spirits offered that the rule be processed as a bill, does not have to thank only Vox for avoiding the burdensome setback. He PNV also voted in favor “out of responsibility”, reluctantly and with a harsh warning: “You cannot always ask the same party to give in because patience has a limit,” said Idoia Sagastizabal.

The rest of the members of the investiture also remained at the side of the Executive, but none spared the reproaches. Until United We Can, a government party, admitted that the decree raises doubts on the extent to which the citizen or large companies will be favored.

The paper of EH-Bildu was key because it is usual that the vote coincides with ERC. And this time it was not. The formation of Arnaldo Otegi announced in the rostrum that it would not block the decree after having obtained from United We Can the commitment that its amendments will be accepted to guarantee transparency and control in the monitoring and execution of the funds and that the budget allocation will be increased for municipalities.

Even so, without ERC, the socialists still did not get the accounts because Ciudadanos, who at first had shown themselves willing to abstention, later changed to ‘no’, in a turn that the PSOE attributes to the Catalan campaign. By the time Iván Espinosa de los Monteros climbed to the speakers’ rostrum, however, the deputies of his group had already voted telematically (a measure enabled by the pandemic) and the decree was saved. Which is not to say that the Vox spokesperson wasn’t extremely tough. He even accused the PSOE of trying to create “The largest customer network in history.”

PP and Cs did not take long to charge against the formation of Abascal. The three parties on the right agree that the decree gives all decision-making power to the Council of Ministers and that the control mechanisms are insufficient. But what about Abascal they say that his abstention was “a necessary evil” for aid to arrive “as soon as possible.”