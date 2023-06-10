Saturday, June 10, 2023, 18:08



Vox has requested the Molina de Segura Department of Equality and Gender Violence, which it will probably replace with a Family one. This request is included in the package that negotiates the formation of Santiago Abascal with the Popular Party to govern in coalition in said municipality. The future popular mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, confirmed this Saturday that Vox has requested this council, although he stressed that the negotiation on the distribution of areas and powers was not yet closed and that there were aspects to be specified, with a view to presenting them on Monday officially the details of the pact.

In Guadalajara, where Vox has also reached an agreement with the PP, this formation has made it a condition to eliminate the Department of Equality to replace it with the Department of Family and Social Affairs, various media from Castilla-La Mancha report. This department will be in charge of giving economic support and of all kinds to pregnant women.

PP: “The name is the least important”



José Ángel Alfonso commented that “the important thing is not what the department is called; The name is not important. What is relevant is the service that is provided; aid and benefits for citizens who need it. The goal is to improve these services.”

PP and Vox reached an agreement last Thursday to govern in coalition in Molina de Segura, the fourth municipality in the Region. It was the first municipal pact announced by both parties, which was followed by that of Cieza. Both formations have an absolute majority in Molina de Segura (14 councilors between them, compared to 11 from the PSOE) to take over the City Council on June 17. PP and Vox will present the agreement next Monday in separate acts in which the regional president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, and the candidate in Molina de Segura, Antonio Martínez, will be present. The PP has also summoned the media.