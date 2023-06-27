Vox had until midnight this Tuesday to remove the enormous canvas contrary to the rights of the LGTBI collective and equality and that advocated climate change denial, which the ultra formation has paid for and placed on Calle de Alcalá in Madrid, with the motto “Decide what matters”. The Madrid Zone Electoral Board had given him an ultimatum to remove the ad, considering that it was electoral propaganda, prohibited until the campaign for 23-J begins, for which Santiago Abascal’s party was violating the law. Around 1:30 p.m. this Tuesday, the canvas was taken down and folded, in compliance with an order that warned of the formation of possible sanctions. The electoral referee had made this decision after two complaints filed by the PSOE last Thursday and the Spanish Association against Conversion Therapies, but it has not entered the content of the poster, which the complainants have dubbed “the canvas of hate”.

The ad was placed on the 17th and showed a clear message of rejection of feminism, the LGTBIQ+ collective or the 2030 Agenda, which the ultra party proposes to throw away. The canvas occupied six floors of the façade of the Casa de las Bolas, on Calle de Alcalá, one of the most important and busiest in the capital. With the green background of the far-right party, a hand that wore a bracelet with the flag of Spain was throwing papers with the symbols of everything that the allies of the PP in various town halls and communities oppose: feminism ; that of the 2030 Agenda; the LGTBIQ+ flag; the communist hammer and sickle; the estelada of the Catalan independence movement and the symbol of the squatter movement. In the image you could read: “Decide what matters.”

Criticism of the poster was given from the first moment. The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, described the canvas as something of “manifest gravity”, and warned that “it can help other even more incendiary speeches and hate crimes have sadly a reality.” The organizations of the LGTBI collective also showed their rejection. “There is no container big enough to fit the rainbow flag,” said Juan Carlos Alonso, general coordinator of MADO 2023 (Madrid Pride), at the press conference to present State Pride 2023 last Tuesday. The LGTBI+ State Federation also showed its rejection emphatically in a tweet: “We have the right to be who we are. They are not going to make us disappear. We will not take a step back. Against hate, visible and proud”.

The Electoral Board summoned the party of Santiago Abascal to proceed with its withdrawal “with the warning that, if it is not verified, the damage that may arise in law will stop it.” However, it has desisted from opening a disciplinary file, although it has specified that, “in case of reiteration in the conduct, the initiation of the same could be agreed.” Nor has it assessed the “possible illegality” of the content of the banner, but it has considered that it represents a violation of article 53 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (Loreg), which prohibits electoral propaganda from the calling of an electoral process until the legal start of the campaign. In the opinion of the Electoral Board, there is a commercial contract with a message aimed at “persuading the voter.”

Also, you don’t see [la iniciativa] framed in “ordinary activities” of the formation, and “the fact that the vote is not expressly requested is not a reason for not considering as electoral propaganda any activity that, directly or indirectly, seeks to attract votes.” The banner has also been the subject of controversy in recent days, being dubbed “the canvas of hate” by LGTBI and feminist groups. Last Sunday, Futuro Vegetal militants threw red and black paint on the Vox poster, which they criticized for considering it “an attack on all sectors that question hegemonic positions,” reports Efe.

Hours after receiving the communication, several operators have climbed the façade of Calle de Alcalá to, first, unanchor the canvas from the scaffolding and, finally, deposit it on the ground and fold it.

Sequence of images of the removal of the Vox canvas, this Tuesday at the corner of Calle de Alcalá and Calle de Goya, in Madrid. John Barbosa

A repeated strategy

It is not the first time that Vox points out all these groups in its propaganda and electoral billboards. On April 28, 2019, the day of the general elections in which Abascal’s party won parliamentary representation for the first time in its history, Vox published an image on social networks in which a frame from the film appeared. The Lord of the rings. One of the protagonists of the film, Aragorn, who appears with a Spanish flag and the Vox logo, confronts the orcs of Mordor, on which were seen republican flags, feminist logos, esteladas, media logos such as La Sexta, the BEING or THE COUNTRY, or a hammer and sickle, and where it was written: “Let the battle begin!”.

The feminist movement and the LGTBIQ+ collective have always been in Vox’s spotlight. In six municipalities in which the party has agreed to govern hand in hand with the PP, it has demanded that the Equality departments be eliminated because they consider them “ideological”. In the pact that they have reached with the popular ones to govern the Valencian Community in coalition, no mention is made of sexist violence, and, instead, they advocate “eradicating intra-family violence, especially that suffered by women and children”. and emphasis is placed on ensuring “equality among all victims.” There have also been numerous attacks against the 2030 Agenda, which includes the 17 sustainable development goals approved in 2015 by the UN General Assembly, which they have described in various statements as being a set of “globalist impositions” and promoting the “indoctrination” of society.

