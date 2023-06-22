Thursday, June 22, 2023, 5:23 p.m.



| Updated 17:53h.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Vox made public this Thursday the distribution of powers with the Popular Party in Las Torres de Cotillas, one of the last government agreements in the municipalities that remained to be revealed between the two formations. Santiago Abascal’s party will stay, as has been the general trend in all the municipal pacts with the popular ones, with the first tenure of mayor, which will be held by Isabel María Zapata, and the powers of Citizen Security.

The head of the Vox list in the last elections of 28-M will also assume Urbanism, Finance and Economy. In addition, her party will stay with the departments of Environment, Celebrations and Family. According to Antelo’s party, the agreement prioritizes “the economic and industrial impulse of the municipality and its polygon, betting on the promotion of employment for the Torreños, youth and elderly policies with the construction of a residence for the elderly, as well as different projects of Edusi financed with European funds».

The pact between PP and Vox was essential to seize the mayoralty from the PSOE and grant the baton of command to the popular María Eugenia Sánchez, since the Socialists were the most voted force and obtained 10 councilors, just one short of the absolute majority. That threshold was reached by the sum of PP (7) and Vox (4), the other two parties with representation in the City Council.