Two days after opposing the inauguration of Fernando López Miras as president of the Autonomous Community in the Regional Assembly, Vox insisted this Wednesday in Murcia that it maintains its “hand outstretched” to the PP to reach an agreement with the popular. Of course, it requires the formation of a coalition executive, based on a proposal that includes granting those of Santiago Abascal the vice presidency and “two of the ten ministries”, among which he prefers one for Family and another for Agriculture and Cattle raising.

In a campaign event for the general elections, focused on policies regarding the agri-food sector, the general secretary of Vox, Ignacio Garriga, stated that his party’s willingness to negotiate with the PP covers “24 hours a day and seven days a week.” weekdays”. And this, so that “the people of Murcia do not have to wait another day” for the “change” they demanded through the ballot box.

“On 28-M the Murcians spoke very clearly” about the presence of Vox in the new regional executive to give a turn in policies, he argued. He thus alluded to the 18% electoral support and added that “the only possibility for the Community to devote its efforts” to supporting “the countryside” is “for Vox to enter the Murcia government to lead the change.” Among the priorities, he pointed out, will be to end “with the so-called climate policies, such as the disastrous Ley del Mar Menor, which criminalizes” farmers and ranchers.

Garriga vindicates the “generosity” of Vox in the Valencian Community, Extremadura and the Balearic Islands and criticizes “the disastrous Law of the Mar Menor”

Garriga assured that Vox has given “examples of generosity” in its pacts with the PP in the Valencian Community, Extremadura and the Balearic Islands. And he attributed the lack of agreement in the Region of Murcia to the PP’s national strategy for the July 23 elections. In addition, he asked for the vote for his party to have “sufficient strength to condition the central government.” With this, he promised in a generic way, “they will be left without political privileges, unions and the media,” among other groups. He did not detail what benefits he was referring to.

The “Feijóo test laboratory” and the Mar Menor



The provincial president of Vox and regional deputy, José Ángel Antelo, assured that the Region is “the Feijóo test laboratory”, who has put his “electoral calculations” before the interests of Murcia.

Regarding the proposed agreement that she made on Monday in the Assembly, she assured that it was not only “very sensible” but that the PP “agreed” with her. He affirmed that “Vox’s only red line is the truth” and that the popular ones “asked” him that in the document defended by Antelo, which consists of twelve points, the section to “repeal/modify/reform the law” appears generically recovery and protection of the Mar Menor”.

PP sources assured LA VERDAD that Antelo’s statements are false. On Monday, the PP spokesman in the Assembly, Joaquín Segado, assured that his group was unaware of the agreement that Antelo brought with him to plenary session and urged him to specify his proposals and not put “the armchairs” before the programmatic agreement.

In any case, according to Antelo “the important thing is to make a law that really protects the Mar Menor and makes compatible” the agri-food and industrial activity with the conservation of the lagoon.

Antelo insisted on blaming the deterioration on the “systematic dumping of crap” by the riverside municipalities, referring to the supposedly poorly treated wastewater. This, despite the scientific reports that place the arrival of water loaded with nitrates of agricultural origin as the main factor.

As urgent measures, the leader of Vox in the Region proposed building separate sewage and stormwater networks, “as required by law”, and “the opening of golas” to “oxygenate the Mar Menor”. He also framed as “reasonable” actions to rescue the Zero Discharge Plan, which the Rajoy government left ready, and project “the diversion of boulevards” to the Mediterranean, because these channels drag 30 cubic hectometres of sludge into the lagoon every year that ” they terrify».

“We have to start now,” he said. And he wondered “what is the use of investing 200 million euros in removing algae with buckets”, as the regional government does. As Garriga also did, Antelo insisted on the need to promote a national water plan, which, if necessary, will recover the Ebro Transfer and promote other basin interconnections.

The vice president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Juan García-Gallardo, also spoke at the event, stating that “it is a pity that due to the electoral calculations of some there is not a serious government like the one that the Region of Murcia deserves.” He also vindicated his work in “the first coalition government” between PP and Vox and, in the face of criticism for his position regarding sanitation against tuberculosis, he assured that his obligation is to “defend livestock”. . “We are not saying that there is no need to clean up, but that there is excessive bureaucracy and that it is necessary to clean up with proportion and common sense.”

Representatives of irrigators and the agri-food sector



The meeting held at the Hotel Sercotel Amistad in Murcia under the slogan ‘In defense of our countryside’, was attended by various representatives of the agricultural world. The president of the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Transfer (Scrats), Lucas Jiménez; the president of Proexport, Mariano Zapata; the president of Ailimpo, José Hernández; the general secretary of Fecoam, Francisco Carreño; the member of the Junta de Hacendados de la Huerta de Murcia Juan Tovar; and the president of the Community of Irrigators of the Campo de Cartagena Manuel Martínez.

The act was presented by the regional deputy Rubén Martínez Alpañez, who contrasted the “nervousness” of the PP with the “tranquility” of Vox before the new electoral appointment. And he came to comment: «Do you really think they will get an absolute majority? That they are not neglected lest Vox win ». And he received the applause of militants, supporters and representatives of Vox, including the regional deputy and former president of the Community for the PP Alberto Garre, the candidate for Congress Lourdes Méndez and Luis Gestoso, councilor in the capital.