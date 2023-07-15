Saturday, July 15, 2023, 09:24



The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, faces the second leg of the campaign for the general elections on July 23 with the challenge of contradicting all the polls and retaining seats in the Congress of Deputies, conspiring against the calls for the useful vote What is the Popular Party doing?

One of the places in which Vox tries to maintain its representation is the Region of Murcia. Abascal plans a rally in Murcia next week, where he managed to be the party with the most votes four years ago with a vote percentage of almost 28%. However, the scenario is also uncertain here now after the confrontation with the PP that they have kept open since the May 28 elections.

The lack of agreement between PP and Vox has prevented the investiture of López Miras and both parties have postponed contacts until after 23-J.

Vox will reinforce its campaign in the Region with the presence this Monday of the party’s spokesman, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, at the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Lorca, where he will have a meeting with the media.