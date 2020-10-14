The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal and his spokesperson in Congress, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, during a plenary session on the 15th. Kiko HUesca / EFE

Vox opposes that parliamentarians have to make public their meetings with representatives of interest groups or lobbies, as contained in the new Code of Ethics for deputies and senators approved last day 1 by the tables of both chambers. The ultra party alleged, in the letter in which it rejected this code, that the obligation for deputies and senators to publish their appointment schedules on the transparency portal “penalizes the substantial part of the representative task of the parliamentarian.”

This is not the only downside that the ultra party has put to the new rule that governs the conduct of members of the Cortes. For Vox, the entire code of conduct, which it qualifies as a “code of suspicion”, supposes, in its quest for transparency, “an indecent and almost offensive presumption for the institution and its members.”

Congress already had a code of ethics since 2019, but not the Senate. Given the need to provide the upper house with an instrument of this type, following the recommendations of the Group of States against Corruption of the Council of Europe (GRECO), it was decided to approve a single guide to conduct for deputies and senators. The text, negotiated throughout the summer, had the support of all groups, except Vox, which presented an amendment to the entirety in the form of a private vote.

Surprisingly for a new party that presents itself as a regenerator of public life in the face of corruption, the Abascal formation has opposed any progress in transparency that goes beyond current regulations.

Thus, it ensures in its writing that the obligation to present (before February) a “declaration of economic interests”, which details the economic activities carried out in the five years prior to obtaining the seat, the gifts and donations received and the foundations and NGOs with which it has collaborated, undermines “the presumption of good repute of the members of the chambers”. At most, Vox is willing to accept a “declaration of professional interests” for those parliamentarians who ask to make the seat compatible with a private activity.

The ultra party rejects even the definitions of conflict of interest (“when a member of the Cortes Generales has a personal interest […] that may call into question its objectivity and independence ”) and lobbying (“ those natural or legal persons ”that try to“ influence matters related to legislative initiatives ”) included in the ethical code.

He argues that in Spanish legislation there is no definition of what a lobby is, and considers “extremely serious” that any parliamentarian can ask the Presidency of the Chamber to open a procedure to determine if there is a conflict of interest in some fellow seat.

For Vox, there is already “a sufficient regime of demands and publicity for parliamentarians to expressly express their activities and assets in terms of total transparency” and “there is no peremptory reason that imposes the approval” of the new code of ethics, “beyond to fulfill image commitments of a supranational nature ”, he adds, referring to the Council of Europe.

Vox was left alone in its rejection of the ethical code, which includes, among other novelties, the limitation to 150 euros of the maximum value of gifts that can be accepted by deputies and senators, so it was approved by a majority and will come into effect as soon as be published in the Official Gazette of the Cortes Generales (BOCG).