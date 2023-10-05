One of the activities of the Vila-real correllengua, in an image provided.

Vox is focusing on Castellón and its province its particular crusade against publications and initiatives in Valencian that use the official regulations that the ultra group considers Catalan, against entities that they classify as Catalan and, especially, against books on LGTBI themes. This Thursday it emerged that the Vox municipal group in the Castelló de la Plana City Council, where the PP governs with the ultra formation, will ask the Councilor for Culture, María España, to remove books with LGTBI and diversity themes sexual information in the Children’s and Youth section of the city’s municipal libraries. The Vox spokesperson and Family Councilor, Alberto Vidal, has justified the decision in the need to “comply with the law” and to end the “indoctrination” that these books cause, in his opinion.

In parallel, Vox de Vila-real wants to “put a stop to” the school activity of the correlangue because it is a “nonsense” that “indoctrinates children in schools about the unity of the language in Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community.” Under this argument Irene Herrero, Vox councilor in the Vila-real city council, governed by the PSPV-PSOE, has requested the cessation of this initiative in defense of the Valencian that is carried out throughout the entire school year, as in many other Valencian towns, in the schools of this Castellón town.

The Compromís councilor for Castelló, Ignasi Garcia, was the one who denounced this Thursday the “censorship” that in his opinion Vox wants to carry out in the capital of the province. “First it was Burriana, then Vinaròs and now Castelló, the right-wing governments want to end the diversity of our society, they want to censor us and tell us how we have to love, think and speak,” he said in statements collected by Europa Press.

Garcia recalled that Javier Torres, current advisor to the government of the mayor of Castellón, Begoña Carrasco, of the PP, was a spokesperson for Christian Lawyers and already tried to apply censorship of LGTBI books last year with the complaint filed against the previous councilor of Culture, Vero Ruiz, from Compromís. “A complaint that has even been rejected by the Supreme Court,” added the spokesperson.

He collence, For its part, it is a festive activity that has been held in Vila-real for 30 years, and since 2015 in the current format, which incorporates animation. This year it has returned with the help of Acció Cultural del País Valencià (ACPV) and the Department of Normalització Lingüística to commemorate the entry of Jaume I into the city of Valencia and the birth of the Valencian people, as reported by municipal sources. The flame, The symbolic and cohesive element of this initiative has arrived this week at Vila-Real schools supported by different events. This Friday the correlangue will hold a civic event in the Plaza Mayor together with the company Xarxa Teatre.

“The children of Vila-real are not second-class Catalans, but Vila-real, Valencians and first-class Spaniards,” says Irene Herrero from Vox, who has announced that her group will contact the Ministry of Education, in the hands of the PP, “ to see how it can act to stop this nonsense, either with the educational inspection or with any other tool of its competence.” The Vox councilor has demanded that the Vila-real city council, governed by the PSPV, “stop once and for all from being a necessary collaborator in this attack on our region and educational neutrality.”

“It is unacceptable that pan-Catalan entities that attack our language, our culture and our history and that seek to annex our region to those non-existent Catalan Countries, enter our children’s schools with the support of the city council and turn them into centers of linguistic indoctrination and political”, he stated in reference to ACPV.

For her part, the councilor for Linguistic Normalization of Vila-real, the socialist Noelia Samblás, has shown her surprise at the complaint by the councilor Vox, “because during the previous legislature she thought it was phenomenal; We understand that now she has to obey instructions from her party.” She thanked the schools for the good reception of the activity, “which have shown once again the love they have for our language, our culture and our traditions.”

In just three months, since July, the far-right party in Borriana – where it governs together with the PP and directs, among others, the Culture area – has censored five magazines in Catalan (two of them children’s and another musical) on the grounds that they make apology for independence. The town’s municipal library will stop receiving copies of the five publications starting in 2024, once the subscription contract signed by the previous government team (PSPV-Compromís) concludes. Last week, the same councilor for Culture of Borriana, Jesús Albiol, once again stirred up feelings in the library by defending the removal of LGTBI-themed books from the children’s and youth section, considering that they bring minors “pornographic and scandalous.”

This week, and in a provincial jump to the town of Vinaròs in the north of the province, Vox, in the opposition, has tested the veto in the institutes of another book on sexual diversity and in Valencian, The pink triangle, for its “sexual content” and for “inciting drug consumption.” The book narrates the discovery of a teenager’s sexual option and has been included in the list of readings for second-year ESO students within the subject of Valencian. The city council, governed in coalition by PSPV-Compromís, has defended “professionalism” and teaching “criterion” to select the course readings. Some readings over which schools “have autonomy”, as recalled by the Ministry of Education.