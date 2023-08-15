The Argentine Javier Milei, left, left, next to the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal. vox

After three weeks of bad news, with the loss of 19 seats and 600,000 votes in the 23-J elections; the resignation of his parliamentary spokesperson, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros; and the resignation of his replacement, Dr. Juan Luis Steegmann, to occupy the vacant seat, Vox has received with euphoria the victory of the Argentine Javier Milei in the primaries of his country, with more than 30% of the votes. The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has greeted his victory with a “Congratulations Javier, congratulations Argentina!” and a photograph of both at the ultra party party at the Madrid fairgrounds, last October. Vox’s social networks have reproduced fragments of the speech that Milei offered to an audience that, despite the fact that most of him did not know him, he managed to inflame with his calls to “give battle against left-handedness”; as he calls the left.

Also the Madrid Forum, the alliance of Iberian and Latin American far-right parties woven by Vox, has been quick to congratulate Milei on a victory that will only have practical consequences if he is revalidated in the presidential elections on October 22 and manages to occupy the Casa Rosada. Even so, he has already served to demonstrate his ability to capitalize on the weariness of a good part of Argentine society towards the traditional parties. “Argentina can put an end to years of Kirchnerism, organized crime supported by the Puebla Group and its Spanish members of PSOE and Sumar”, the Forum has proclaimed, bringing the Argentine primaries closer to Spanish politics.

Milei signed the Madrid Charter in October 2020, Abascal’s down payment banner to recruit a support network in Latin America agitating the alleged threat of the “advance of communism” at the hands of “communist-inspired totalitarian regimes, supported by the drug trafficking”. The Madrid Forum, which was created based on this manifesto, actually copies the format of the Sao Paulo Forum and the Puebla Group, two informal organizations that bring together left-wing parties and personalities from Castroism to social democracy, and those who has turned into its black beasts, to the point of linking them without evidence to the recent assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Milei, who already intervened through a recorded message at another Vox macro party in 2021, and his tiny party, La Libertad Avanza, were a loose verse within an ultra constellation in which the son of the former president of Brazil, Eduardo, shone with his own light. Bolsonaro, or the then candidate for the Chilean presidency José Antonio Kast. However, her unexpected victory in Sunday’s primaries could make him president of one of the most important countries in a continent dominated by left-wing governments. This has made Vox erase the notable ideological differences between Milei and Abascal: while the former is an anarcho-capitalist who wants to reduce the State to its minimum expression and entrusts everything to the free market, to the point of wanting to expand it to the sale of human organs; the second is committed to an autarchic protectionism that guarantees energy and food autonomy. Both coincide in their rejection of abortion and in their commitment to tax cuts, which the Argentine takes to the extreme of considering that all taxes are coercive, as he said in Madrid last year. In addition, Milei is committed to the free possession of weapons, while Abascal wants to exonerate those who use them against anyone who invades their private property. The problem for Vox is that Milei is closer to the ultra-liberals, whom Abascal has purged from his 23-J electoral lists, than to the Catholic fundamentalists who have seized power in the party.

