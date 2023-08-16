Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 7:11 p.m.



| Updated 7:19 p.m.

The pact reached between Unidad por Alguazas (UxA) and Vox at the last minute of last Friday allowed the current situation of the municipality to be unlocked, which they had maintained since the last elections on May 28, according to indications from the formation of Abascal. “It allows us to advance in the formation of a more stable government in the City Council for the next four years,” they point out.

The councilor of Vox for Alguazas Miguel María Delgado becomes part of the local government and will be responsible for the departments of Civil Protection and Emergencies, Environment and Agriculture and Social Services. Some areas that he considers essential “to a people punished by insecurity and the need to reactivate economic activity and create policies where the family becomes the axis of society.”

Miguel María stressed that after this agreement a “more stable government” is achieved and “promote a change in policies and management in the City Council.” “With this pact, a further increase in political spending is avoided for the institution and work will be done to reduce superfluous spending to improve the services of residents,” he added.

The councilor concluded by stressing that “both formations are aware of the political programs of each party and we are committed to jointly promoting those measures that coincide.” He insists that he is only moved by “interest in his town and not maintaining a political blockade in the face of the needs and responsibility with the residents of Alguazas.”