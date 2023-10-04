Vox collected private donations worth 1,564,800 euros in 2019, almost double what the other four national parties together (Partido Popular, PSOE, Ciudadanos and Podemos) received and a third of what was raised in total by the 32 main forces. policies, according to the first report of the Court of Auditors on the ultra party. In the initial version of the document, released on Tuesday, an annex was included that attributed donations from natural persons to the formation of Santiago Abascal (companies, entities or societies are prohibited from making this type of gifts) for an amount of 3,889. 589, but the Court of Auditors has corrected it today, lowering the figure to 1.5 million. A year earlier, in 2018, when the ultra party burst into the Andalusian Parliament with 12 seats, it was already the one that received the most private donations: 459,801 euros.

Vox not only stands out from all other formations for the amount of private funds it receives, but also for being the only one that the Court of Auditors has reprimanded for failure to identify its donors. The Law on the Financing of Political Parties prohibits anonymous donations, limits them to a maximum of 50,000 euros per year per individual and requires timely notification of all donations over 25,000 euros. Although the supervisory body has issued a “favorable with qualifications” opinion to Vox’s accounts in 2018 and 2019, it has warned him that he may be sanctioned for his opacity.

“The accounting record of income of private origin in the form of membership fees, contributions [de militantes] and donations is made through entries of aggregate amounts that make it difficult to identify the individual origin, nature and monitoring of this type of income, as well as verify compliance with the regulations applicable to them,” the report warns. Vox, he adds, did not provide supporting documentation to verify the adjustments it made to its accounts, increasing contributions by 165,531 euros and cutting fees by 81,578 and donations by 83,952.

However, what has drawn the most attention to the supervisory body has been the income, through ATMs, of 20,601 euros in 2018 and 311,947 in 2019. Vox alleged that these were funds from the sale of merchandising (bracelets, keychains, pens) at the party’s information tables, but the report states that “there is uncertainty as to whether part of said income corresponds [en realidad] to donations and not to the sale of products, which would violate” the law.

The report reveals that the Vox treasury distributed to its staff, in 2018 and 2019, instructions in which it indicated, in relation to the sale of propaganda, that “there is no need to identify the donors if the income is for a amount less than 300 euros”. This would explain why 80% of deposits made through ATMs are close to 300 euros, without exceeding them, in a practice of fractioning or opaque money laundering known as smurf and caused a scandal in the PP of Valencia. In reality, the law prohibits any anonymous donation, regardless of its amount, so Vox alleged that he had made a mistake and that with his instructions he did not intend any concealment.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. See also The Ministry of Emergency Situations rescued more than 1.7 thousand people after a dam break at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station Subscribe

The report also criticizes the party for having collected finalist donations, prohibited by law, to pay bail for a lawsuit against the former Catalan president Quim Torra or that of a young man who killed a robber. But Vox claimed that it was warning donors of the crowdfunding that the money would be used for “Vox’s own activities” and this same reproach is also made by the supervisory body to other political formations.

The court draws attention to an item of expenses of 41,812 euros, paid by credit card, “without the training having provided a breakdown or justification of the nature of the same.” According to Vox, these are travel and subsistence expenses for senior party officials.

Half a million for the company of Abascal’s advisor

The most striking thing is that the report reveals that a communication company charged a total of 516,670 euros from Vox in 2019 for “generic services”, without detailing “the units billed, the nature of the services provided and the dates of their provision.” ”. And without submitting to the principles of publicity and competition required in the contracts of publicly funded parties.

In its allegations, Vox assured that this company provides “general political advisory services whose nature in the invoice is difficult to specify” and that include “from the preparation of a speech to the orientation of the strategy.” To explain why this contract is not opened to competition, he adds that “the service received is inseparable from the person and would not be expected from another market provider.” The court’s concern about this contract reached the point of holding a meeting at its headquarters to clarify the services that this company, according to Vox, “continues to provide, given that the natural state of a party is the permanent pre-campaign.”

Although the report does not mention the name of the company, Vox sources point to Tizona Comunicación, the company of Kiko Méndez-Monasterio, whom Abascal refers to as “my guru”, and Gabriel Ariza, son of Julio Ariza, boss of Intereconomía, now renamed El Toro TV. On September 24, Gabriel Ariza sent a letter to the Federico Jiménez Losantos program in which he assured that “it is not true that he invoices the party [de Abascal] seven or eight million euros, as stated. Even adding all the amounts since 2018, when services to Vox began to be provided by Tizona Comunicación, is not even remotely close to that amount. Furthermore, the commercial relationship [entre ambas] “It is audited by the Court of Accounts.” According to the latter’s report, the advisory company collected more than half a million euros from Vox in 2019, equivalent to 55% of the amount of the party’s total payroll.

Faith of errors In the initial version of this article it was stated that Vox received private donations for 3,889,589 euros in 2019. This is the figure that appeared in Annex VII Private Financing Resources, on page 551 of the ‘Inspection Report of the annual accounts of political parties. Fiscal Years 2018 and 2019’ of the Court of Auditors, published on October 3. The figure has been corrected by the Court of Auditors and has been reduced to 1,564,800 euros.