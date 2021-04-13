The national deputy Luis Gestoso defended this Tuesday in the Congress of Deputies the Proposition No of Law presented by the Vox Parliamentary Group regarding the measures to guarantee environmental sustainability in the surroundings of the Mar Menor.

After indicating that it is subjected to human and nature’s impact, this being the main problem that can cause its disappearance “and not the farmers or the human factor, as the progressives say,” Gestoso explained the problem of the constant grounding of the gullies that connect the Mar Menor with the Mediterranean and the Ramblas, «Consequence of floods and torrential rains that give rise to water losses (220 hm3 per year), contributions of water from the Mediterranean (190 hm3), sewage (2 hm3) or seepage from agricultural irrigation (8 hm3)» .

To save the Mar Menor, Vox proposes «the following cheap, fast, effective and definitive solutions, sending to the strike to chiringuitos, environmental groups, positions and other small groups created to perpetuate the problem and the irrigation of their pockets, which seems to have no nitrates “:

First of all, the «golas opening, clogged by the last storms preventing the normal supply of water from the Mediterranean to the Mar Menor, and returning them to their dimensions of the fifties or sixties, a cheap work that, in addition, they included in the zero discharge plan and that Minister Teresa Ribera opposes to fulfill ».

Vox also proposes to enable «a perimeter ditch to act as a filter for runoff from agricultural land and take it to the El Mojón desalination plant ».

Another solution proposed by the parliamentary group is the «Separative sanitation in river town councils that separates rainwater and black water, preventing overflows from the treatment plants to Ramblas and Mar Menor ».

Finally, meet a «zero brine plan in the agricultural exploitations by means of the installation of desalobrizadoras that the Minister Ribera and the Confederation fight preventing the legalization of the existing ones and the installation of new ones that prevent discharges to the Mar Menor ».

Likewise, the national deputy vindicated “that Spain that wakes up early and represents the tourism, agriculture or companies of the Mar Menor. The one that has supplied our pantries in the scourge of the Chinese virus. You are not alone and we are not going to allow people to continue to want to kill you ».

Finally, Luis Gestoso commented that it is intolerable “that liberticidal laws approved by the Murcian parliament by all the progressive consensus, including the government ‘transfuganstein’ of the PP of Murcia, condemn thousands of families that depend on agriculture to unemployment and subsidies “, and has concluded by referring to the criminal plan of the central Executive” which has already closed the tap of the Transfer and who works to load the Spanish agriculture and its international prestige, accusing them of bad practices when there are no others than those of a sectarian minister, incompetent and without ideas, only comparable to the incompetent who keeps her in the position.