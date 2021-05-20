The Children’s Law, after several failed attempts in the last five years, is now a reality. “Today childhood is law in our country,” the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, summarized from the rostrum of Congress. The Lower House will approve this afternoon, definitively and almost unanimously, the rule that aims to put an end to and end the tens of thousands of cases of mistreatment, bullying or sexual abuse that Spanish minors suffer each year.

And it does so with the greatest political consensus in the legislature. The entire parliamentary arch, from Unidos Podemos, ERC, EH Bildu and the CUP to PP, UPN and Foro, passing through PSOE, Ciudadanos, Más País, the nationalists of PNV and JxCat and the entire Mixed Group, in an unprecedented act in the In recent years, he congratulated himself this morning for rowing together to carry out a text of enormous social importance. “A pioneering legislation in the world,” said Belarra. Only the 52 deputies of Vox, who nicknamed it the “Herod law” and consider it an “anti-men”, “anti-family” law that “seeks to destroy the innocence of our children”, avoided the unanimity persecuted by the rest of the groups.

There was joy in the plenary session, but also in the surroundings of the Palacio de la Carrera de San Jerónimo, where representatives of organizations such as Save the Children or the Childhood Platform applauded, hugged and photographed themselves with ministers and deputies to celebrate the green light achieved by a project that they have contributed to writing and for which they have been fighting for more than a decade. The standard, in practically all of its provisions, will come into effect next month, 20 days after its publication in the BOE.

It prevents genital examinations of young immigrants and prohibits restraints and limits the use of force to the maximum in juvenile centers



The Children’s Law, at its key point, establishes that pedophiles may be persecuted at least until their victim reaches 40 years of age, which extends by 17 years the moment in which the complaint for sexual abuse or sexual abuse was effective until now. rape suffered by a child in the past. The prescription of the most serious aggressions against children and adolescents will not begin to count until the victims reach 35 years of age, so that, in practice, pedophiles may be seated on the bench until their survivors are between 40 and 50 years old. The reason is that the statute of limitations for these crimes ranges from 5 to 15 years, depending on the severity.

This is something that will undoubtedly make it difficult for the aggressor to evade the bench, something that now happened too frequently, because, in addition to the fact that only 15% of the victims end up reporting, the majority do not take the step until decades have passed since the attack: until he is an emancipated adult. The fact that 80% of sexual assaults occur in the boy’s own family or in his environment explains why they are slow to report them out of fear, economic or emotional dependency, or because they are in ‘shock’.

The end of SAP



The norm attacks the ancestral cover-up by establishing the obligation to report the spouse or any relative who is known to have committed a serious crime against a minor, a requirement that extends to teachers and other professionals who are in contact with children and young people , and toughens the requirements to grant semi-release or prison permits to those convicted of these crimes.

There are two other measures designed for abusive parents. The first is the obligation to withdraw parental authority from the parricides and the second is the ex officio suspension of the visitation regime to the father against whom a protection order is issued and his children know of his violence or suffer it. The law also prohibits the so-called parental alienation syndrome (PAS), the prejudice of the judge who does not listen to children in custody cases because he believes that they are poisoned by the mother against the father. In fact, the opposite is true. Everyone, judges or public workers, will have the obligation to listen to what the minors have to say in all the proceedings that concern them.

It removes parental authority from parricides, will create protection coordinators in all schools and will record the first statement of the victim, who will not have to pay more in the entire process



The amendments introduced in the Senate that were ratified today, in addition to creating a state council for children and adolescents that will advise the Government in relation to the policies that affect them, include most of the demands of the NGOs that work with children that they had not entered the initial text of the Congress. For example, they increase the guarantees to preserve the dignity and rights of immigrants who are subjected to medical tests by the State to verify whether they are minors, for traveling without documents and for suspecting that they are false. In addition to having to have the informed consent of the boy, they may not include “in any case” full nudity or genital examinations.

The most important block of amendments was the one that banished the use of force in juvenile centers, both in those for protection and those specifically for behavior problems. The new law prohibits mechanical restraint – tying minors to beds or anchors -, restraining the wrists (handcuffs) is only allowed as a last resort and in centers for children with behavioral problems, and physical restraint can only be used if all else fails and in situations of vital risk or for the integrity of the minor or a third party. Any of these exceptional interventions must be notified to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and followed by a medical examination if the use of force was required.

The justice system will give specific treatment to children to avoid their re-victimization. The law indicates that, in the case of minors under 14 years of age, their first judicial statement, whether victim or witness, will become preconstituted evidence and they will not have to repeat it even at trial.

Honor Shield



The text creates new crimes to persecute those who through technological or communication means promote suicide, self-harm or anorexia among minors and establishes a specific channel for the rapid removal of any content from the internet that threatens the privacy of a young man. Each school and institute must have a protection coordinator who will be responsible for the functioning and updating of the protocols against bullying, harassment, abuse or aggression, and in sports and leisure activities there must also be a « protection officer »with similar tasks. It prohibits advertising that propagates violent behavior or sexist, racist or homophobic stereotypes and a certificate of lack of a sexual offense record will be required to carry out any activity that has regular contact with young people.

The Senate also introduced a new section by which it claims that no one, and especially the media, can violate the rights of child victims of violent crimes and their families, as happened a few weeks ago with Gabriel Cruz, el Pescadito, the little boy murdered by his father’s girlfriend in 2018. His mother started a signature collection in March to demand a legal change because a digital medium had taken advantage of the third anniversary of the boy’s murder to publish a photo of his body, when he was found by the security forces. The new law states that the treatment in the media of cases of violence against children must always respect the honor, privacy and the image of the boy and his family, “even in the event of the death of the minor.” The legislative amendment adds that, “in this situation, the dissemination of any type of image must have the express authorization of heirs or parents.”

The initiative that did not prosper, due to the opposition of PSOE and PP, was the proposal defended among other groups by Unidos Podemos and ERC by which it was intended to prohibit the presence of minors in bullrings and in bullfighting schools that teach with live animals .