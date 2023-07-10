The Region of Murcia will continue for a few more weeks led by a provisional government after failing this Monday in the Regional Assembly the second vote of the debate to inaugurate the PP candidate, Fernando López Miras, as president. As they had previously announced, the nine Vox deputies, key to ending the political blockade, voted against, as did the PSOE and Podemos deputies. López Miras needed on this second opportunity more yeses than noes. He finally obtained the 21 votes of the PP deputies. The rest voted against and there were no abstentions. The president of the autonomous Chamber, Visitación Martínez, announced that in the coming days she will open a second round of consultations with the political groups with the aim of attempting a second investiture session. Since last Friday, the two-month period has run for the Assembly to give its confidence to a candidate for president before its dissolution and call new elections.

In the brief round of interventions before the vote, the candidate stressed that this second opportunity to be elected was not just another “procedure” and that it was not a “debate of positions, but of a program, of ideas and approaches.” And he asked the Vox deputies not to prevent the growth of the Region of Murcia. “On election night, no one suspected that Vox would block a government of the Popular Party”, which has the support of 43% of the citizenry, said López Miras. And he added: “I don’t think anyone agrees, neither their voters nor the PP nor many others, that today they can vote with Podemos and the Socialist Party.”

According to López Miras, the political position of Vox only satisfies the deputies of the PSOE and Podemos. “Far from being the wall against ‘sanchismo’ and the left-wing policies that they claim to be, today they are their support,” he told the nine deputies. López Miras insisted on his “hand is still outstretched” and requested that they not reject the government program offered last week: “We are going to transform the Region of Murcia.” Because according to the candidate it is necessary to start making decisions from San Esteban, among which he highlighted the 35 weekly hours of civil servants, the support measures for farmers around the Mar Menor or the approval of aid for young people who want to access a living place. “We cannot turn our backs on all of them,” he defended, before asking for respect for the electoral result of May 28.

The PSOE voted against. His spokesperson, José Vélez, insisted on his social messages and reproached López Miras for not doing it and for caring about businessmen. He assured that there are no reasons to support his investiture while the social, economic, and tourist indicators and the health situation in the Region continue to worsen, while the PP intends to remain in power “at all costs, whatever the price.” According to Vélez, the popular ones represent social “cuts and setbacks”, quite the opposite, he said, that the PSOE. And that is why he highlighted that these are the two models that are at stake on 23-J.

The Antelo Document



The Vox spokesman, José Ángel Antelo, also used the results of 28-M to claim the need for Vox to enter into a “stable and serious government.” And yet he accused López Miras of vetoing his party and of “distributing the seats in the Assembly with ‘sanchismo’.” And he surprised with an offer to the PP, included in a document with his signature, to reach an agreement if the popular accepted at that moment a dozen measures, such as “repealing, modifying or changing” the Mar Menor law, increasing the surface of irrigation and improve the electricity rates of irrigators, defend the Transfer and demand a national hydrological plan and the interconnection of accounts, protect hunting and fishing, defend maternity, and a package with aid for large families; defending the rights of families and plans against “domestic violence”, in addition to reinforcing citizen security, among others. Antelo also claimed a vice presidency of the future regional Executive and “two of the ten ministries.”

Joaquín Segado, from the Popular Group, replied that regarding the Mar Menor, “not one step back in its protection.” And he censured Vox that “it is not serious” that they do not specify what exactly they want to do with the law for the protection of the salty lagoon, whether to repeal or modify it, “which is not the same”, and that they have not answered about their proposal of 88 measures presented a week ago. He accused Antelo of wanting chairs, “they don’t care about the powers they assume.” Segado once again highlighted the differences over the last legislature, recalled that now there is no possibility for the left to form an alternative government and said that now Vox vote the same as the PSOE so that the PP does not govern. “They are asking for more than what their constituents gave them at the polls,” he summed up. And he accused that the agreement is not possible because Vox does not want it. “For a few armchairs they take us to elections,” he summarized. And after intuiting that some of the Vox deputies were against the blockade of the PP government, he predicted that, if there is a repetition of the elections, some of them will lose their seats.

María Marín, deputy for Podemos and spokesperson for the Mixed Group, pointed out that “the pantomime” represented in the Assembly intends to serve the national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to mark distances with Vox in the electoral debate this Monday and in what remainder of the electoral campaign. “The cantinela is already slipping a little,” she told López Miras. And he accused Abascal’s party of being “the crutch of the PP and those in charge of doing his dirty work.” She warned that if there is an agreement in the Region, the Government’s first mission will be to end the Mar Menor law to serve the “agribusiness lobby.”