Vox has once again prevented the access of journalists from EL PAÍS and Cadena SER to its headquarters, in Madrid’s Calle del Bambú, to carry out information monitoring on election night, ignoring the mandates of the Central Electoral Board and the Provincial Electoral Board of Madrid, based on two Supreme Court rulings that stressed that the veto of the media violates article 20 of the Constitution (right to information). Those responsible for the ultra party have prevented access to Grupo PRISA journalists, arguing that they were not on the accredited list.

Both EL PAÍS and Cadena SER were accredited last Monday, minutes after Vox opened the registration period. Through an email, the ultra party communicated to this newspaper on Saturday afternoon and to the radio station on Sunday morning that the capacity was full and that they would not be able to enter their headquarters. The truth is that the application used by Vox itself prevented filling in the form once the capacity was full, which was not the case at the time EL PAÍS and Cadena SER were accredited.

The Supreme Court has already warned the ultra party that the capacity could not be used as a pretext to discriminate against the media for ideological reasons. The real reason for the veto was given last Tuesday by the president of the party himself, Santiago Abascal, who stated, at an informative breakfast organized by Europa Press: “The problem is very simple. It cannot be that a media outlet has an editorial in which it says that a sanitary cordon must be applied to Vox, which is what the newspaper EL PAÍS has done, and that later they want us to act as if nothing happened, that they come to our headquarters, we give them breakfast, some pastries, how nice you are… Well no, if you apply a sanitary cordon to us, they will understand that we react in some way. That will not change”. Thus, he recognized that the veto of this newspaper is due to an editorial published on November 6, 2019, in which he warned that the arguments used by the Vox leader in the debate between candidates in the general elections of that month, many xenophobic and intolerant, required “activating all the alarms”.

Unlike the 2019 electoral campaign, when Vox already vetoed journalists, there are now two rulings from the Supreme Court for Administrative Litigation in March 2021 that condemn discrimination against EL PAÍS and Cadena SER. The Central Electoral Board, in a resolution dated June 28, warned that “any formation is obliged to comply with the resolutions of both the Electoral Board and the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court regarding non-discrimination of the media during electoral periods.” For its part, the Provincial Electoral Board of Madrid urged Vox on July 15 “to guarantee the full exercise of the right to information to all the media, and especially to complainants, EL PAÍS and Cadena SER”.

