The party rules out the option of Juan José López, from Hostecar, and appoints the former head of Cajamurcia as local coordinator with a view to the elections
The economist Diego Salinas Hernández, commercial director of Cajamurcia in Cartagena and local manager at Bankia until his retirement, has been appointed coordinator of Vox in Cartagena and will be proposed as a candidate for mayor in the municipal elections on May 28. His name bursts onto the political scene after the party
#Vox #plans #Diego #Salinas #candidate #mayor #Cartagena
Leave a Reply