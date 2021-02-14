Not even in Santiago Abascal’s best dreams did this happen: Vox is crowned as the fourth force in Catalonia in its premiere in the Parliament, it achieves 11 seats and not only is there surprise with the PP, but it overwhelms the popular, they are left with 3 seats. It also beats Ciudadanos, which sinks to 6. So Abascal, incidentally, adjusts the accounts to Pablo Casado after the blow that he had dealt him in the motion of censure on October 22, when he left him isolated in Congress . And he does it viciously. Much will be said about how the Catalan right has moved towards such extreme positions. Although it is also an unsurprising trend in an environment as explosive and as polarized as Catalonia, where conflict and confrontation have been part of the political routine for too long.

As happened last year in the Basque Country, in Catalonia a good part of the campaign was carried out by the exalted from the opposite pole to Vox. The many harassments, insults, aggressions and throwing of objects were good for Abascal’s men – to the point that the bodyguards of far-right leaders adopted umbrellas as indispensable complements. Why did it suit them? Because they knew how to make victimization profitable. In their networks, more than applause from their followers, they published violent scenes of their detractors and images of their defiant, almost heroic leaders in front of the mob. Just yesterday, five Femen activists who were waiting for Ignacio Garriga at his polling station with bare breasts and shouting “it’s not patriotism, it’s fascism.” This helped the party’s head of the list to stretch the campaign until the last minute and call the polls to confront the “totalitarianism of the separatist mafia and the totalitarian left.”

For the rest, those of Abascal appeared in the Catalan elections with their classic credentials: promises to expel illegal immigrants, close the ore centers – to those who endorse responsibility for the insecurity -, closure of mosques … As particularities for these autonomous communities, there were proposals such as closing the public media TV3 and Catalunya Radio, and denouncing Quim Torra and the independentistas in general for crimes against the unity of the nation. And, taking advantage of the pandemic situation, they blamed governments for bankrupting thousands of companies for restrictions on activity and mobility, and promised to reopen all businesses and end the locks.

Yes to the attractiveness that all this may have for a part of the population that suffers from a desperate situation In addition, the low participation -good for Vox- and the failure of PP and Ciudadanos, the situation remains like this. The right in Catalonia is a thing of the Abascals. No comparisons can be made with the previous regional ones, those of 2017, because in those they did not concur. But if you look at the 2019 general elections, the improvement is remarkable: then they had won 6.33% of the votes in a result that is already imposing for them. Now, that proportion exceeds 7.6%.

So remarkable is Vox’s victory that it even achieves a wish that Abascal himself had shown just a couple of days ago: to surpass both CUP and Podemos. Having more support than “those who threw stones at us and threatened us with death,” he recalled at the stroke of midnight. But above all, the leader of Vox assumed that his party acquires “an immense duty before more than 210,000 Catalans who think that we are the last hope to recover a Hispanic Catalonia.”

Regardless of the role that the extreme right may play in the Parliament, what this result implies is gain projection in the rest of Spain and consolidate, if it was not already, as a threat to a Popular Party that it cannot have more open fronts.