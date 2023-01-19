Vox’s rejection of the right to abortion goes far beyond urging doctors to invite pregnant women to listen to the fetal heartbeat and see a 4D ultrasound (in motion), as announced by the vice president of Castilla y León , Juan Garcia-Gallardo. The ultra party is also opposed to women being able to decide whether to abort on their own, without counting on the opinion of the man. This is how it appears in the veto proposal that the three Vox senators presented on the 28th in the Upper House to the new law on sexual and reproductive health and interruption of pregnancy, whose debate will take place in February, when parliamentary activity resumes.

In its letter, Vox assures that both the current law, from 2010, and the new project, “with its alleged defense of women’s freedom of decision, completely ignore the figure of the father, who is not recognized as having any intervention in the decision that may mean the death of your unborn child [sic]”. With its usual rhetoric, the ultra party adds that the legislative initiative “perfectly reflects the destructive spirit of the basic moral principles that structure Western civilization” and “attacks the sacredness of human life and the fundamental bond of the father with his son”. . Although he does not expressly say that women should have their male partner’s permission to terminate their pregnancy, that is what seems to be deduced from his argument.

In reality, the entire letter exudes the intention of prohibiting abortion in any case since, it alleges, “the right to life is the most sacred of rights” and Vox defends it “from conception [es decir, desde que se forma el cigoto] until natural extinction”, which is why it is also opposed to euthanasia, based on a supposed “natural right” and the “sacrality of human life”. Vox goes back to the 19th century to argue that abortion was classified as a crime in the Penal Code of 1822 and, although some exceptions to this principle were introduced in 1985, “the exceptional decriminalization of abortion in some cases and terms,” ​​he laments, ” It has become a clear trend towards free abortion, dressed as a so-called right”. Vox criticizes the “enthusiastic submission of the successive governments of Spain”, in an implicit allusion to the PP, to the sexual and reproductive rights approved by the UN and the European Parliament. The ultra party comes to standardize abortion with a homicide by assuring: “In no case can it be classified as a right to kill another human being.”

Vox accuses the Constitutional Court of having played a “contributing role” in the “undermining of the right to life of the unborn”, for having delayed its ruling on the 2010 abortion law for almost 13 years and ensures that, when it occurs , must declare it unconstitutional, consistent with its previous jurisprudence. In addition, it criticizes the creation of a registry of doctors objecting to the performance of pregnancy interruptions and the fact that they are excluded from the clinical committees that evaluate eugenic abortions (in case of fetal malformation), considering it discriminatory. In an anti-abortion forum held last December, Vox already defended the “survened objection” of those doctors who refuse to terminate a woman’s pregnancy without prior notice.

Like the PP, Vox criticizes the elimination of the three-day period of reflection prior to abortion or the obligation to provide women who want to terminate their pregnancy with information on maternity benefits and describes the possibility as “impairment of parental authority” that women over 16 years of age can abort without parental consent. Finally, he resorts to the demographic argument by stressing that Spain has a lower fertility rate than is necessary to guarantee generational replacement and that this could be alleviated “if the thousands of fetuses that are aborted each year were born.”

Vox’s veto in the Senate has no chance of succeeding, but it shows that the purpose of the ultra party is not limited to “providing information” to women who want an abortion, as its general secretary, Ignacio Garriga, assured last Monday for defend the controversial protocol of the Junta de Castilla y León.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe