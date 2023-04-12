Vox seems to have stopped conditioning the possible eviction of the socialist governments, after the local and regional elections on May 28, on their entry into coalition executives with the Popular Party of Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

This was stated on Tuesday night by the deputy secretary general of the far-right party, Jorge Buxadé, who pointed out that “we will have to wait for the result of the elections” to decide which post-electoral formulas with the popular ones are most suitable.

A significant change compared to the Andalusian elections of May last year, when those of Santiago Abascal warned Genoa that, even if they needed a single vote, they were going to demand the vice-presidency of the Board. Those elections were a disaster for the party: the former candidate and parliamentary spokesperson, Macarena Olona, ​​ended up abruptly leaving the formation and Vox began to experience a bleeding of votes in the polls and polls from which it is still trying to recover today.

In fact, this inflexible attitude of the party’s then candidate caused the undecided vote –both from the left and from the right– to finally end up in the popular Juanma Moreno, who garnered an unprecedented absolute majority in the region. And that is the reason why, precisely, Vox has altered its discourse about whether they will hinder the formation of executives with the PP even without entering them after the next electoral appointment in May. Those of Abascal do not want under any circumstances that the fear of a possible continuity of the left in the different communities lead to a useful vote for those of Núñez Feijóo.

Buxadé also focused on the coalition government that both parties form in Castilla y León, which he defined as an example of “good management.” But he made it clear – unlike the weeks prior to the elections in Andalusia – that the final decision will be decided by a national executive committee based on the results of the polls, both on 28-M and in the general ones, which will foreseeably They will celebrate in December.

Likewise, Vox’s new roadmap regarding post-electoral pacts can also condition a PSOE that in recent years has frequently focused its campaigns on stirring up fear of possible pacts between the PP and those of Abascal.