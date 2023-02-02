Vox already has a name to be a candidate for the motion of no confidence against Pedro Sánchez announced by those of Santiago Abascal almost two months ago: the economist Ramón Tamames. The president of the far-right formation himself confirmed yesterday that they have offered the former Communist Party (PCE) deputy, one of the founders of the United Left (IU) and also a member of the Democratic and Social Center (CDS) to present himself as an alternative to the current president of the government. “We agree that the situation in Spain requires a deep reflection by the representatives of national sovereignty,” he wrote on social networks.

Tamames, 86, will give an answer to those of Abascal in the next few days, according to what this newspaper has learned. The also professor meets one of the main requirements that Vox put on the table when announcing the motion on December 9: that the designated person be outside of any party to generate “common consensus.” It is also, in this case, a profile that represents the left of the Transition to which the opposition parties allude so often to label Sánchez as radical.

The trajectory of the economist is very long and has evolved over time. He was a deputy for the PCE in the first democratic legislature – the same one in which the Constitution was drafted and which lasted from 1977 to 1979. He continued his trajectory in Congress as a parliamentarian for Madrid until 1982. Before, from 1979 to 1981, he held the position of deputy mayor in Madrid. He did it under the mandate of Enrique Tierno Galván. The agreement between socialists and communists then allowed the left to return to govern the town halls for the first time since the Second Republic.

At the time that he left the Madrid consistory, he did so from the communist ranks. In 1984 he founded the ‘Progressive Federation’, with which he participated in the founding of the current United Left (IU) two years later. Later, in 1989, he joined the second party of the former president of the Executive Adolfo Suárez, the Democratic and Social Center (CDS). Although the political activity of the writer had begun during his time as a student. He was one of the youth leaders of anti-Francoism following the university riots of 1956.

The former communist leader was also a professor at the Faculty of Economics in Malaga and later at the Autonomous University of Madrid. In fact, he is the author of one of the most read manuals by Economics students even today: ‘Economic Structure of Spain’. When he definitively abandoned politics, in 1992, he was appointed ‘Jean Monet’ professor by the Commission of the European Community.

Those of Abascal announced the motion after the government reforms to repeal the crime of sedition –also reduce embezzlement– and the processing of the ‘only yes is yes’ law. At first they tried to have the PP and its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in charge of leading it, but given Genoa’s refusal, they were forced to undertake a search for candidates alone.

Vox has remained silent in recent months regarding the possible candidates, although names such as Rosa Díez, Joaquín Leguina, Carlos García Adanero and even Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo have emerged. Two years ago, in October 2020, the far-right formation presented its first motion, which Abascal defended when he could not find any other candidate.

Tamames, who has already met on more than one occasion with Abascal to address this possibility according to the president himself, has come out in defense of those of the far-right party in recent days. «Vox is a constitutional party, something that many of the parties that support the government, which come from terrorist violence, which are outside the system, are not. Vox is within the system, “he said in an interview last week to promote ‘La mitad del mundo que fue de España’, his latest book.