The deputy of Vox Marta Fernández is from this Friday the new president of the Parliament of Aragon thanks to the support of the PP. The popular ones have confirmed – just over an hour before their autonomous Parliament is constituted – the agreement for the representative of the extreme right party to occupy the presidency of the Aragonese Assembly. The PP has specified that the pact of this Friday only concerns the Table of the Cortes and leaves out everything that has to do with its Government. According to the popular, a new work table is now open between the two formations to study “an agreement based on a change program.” The act of Constitution of the Cortes has started at 11:00 and Fernández has been elected president with the votes in favor of 35 of the 67 Aragonese parliamentarians. The remaining 32 votes have been cast in blank.

The new president of the Aragonese Parliament has a degree in Law and had her first experience in active politics in the last legislature, when she was also a deputy. On her social networks, Marta Fernández has denied gender violence and has expressed herself in favor of tougher sentences. In the last few hours, she has deleted her profiles on Twitter and Instagram. In several publications of this last social network, she charged against the media and questioned climate change, according to public The Herald. In a statement collected on Twitter, Fernández attacks the current Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, of whom he says: “She This she knows nothing about life, she only knows how to kneel, to thrive.”

To explain the agreement that grants this position to Vox in the Table of the Aragonese Cortes, the PP has clung to the “history and tradition of parliamentarianism of the autonomous community.” “In all legislatures, except in the constituent, the third party with the highest number of votes has obtained a position in said body,” they explained in the three-paragraph statement in which they confirmed the agreement with Vox early this morning. Friday. The PP has stressed that the composition of the Board of the Cortes will be “a true reflection of the majority of the change that came out of the polls in the recent regional elections on May 28.” The PP-Vox pact has granted the first vice-presidency and secretary to the popular Mar Vaquero and Gerardo Oliván, while the socialists Elisa Sancho and Carlos Pérez Anadón occupy the second vice-presidency and secretary.

The vice president of Political Action of Vox, Jorge Buxadé, has been “very happy” with the agreement in the Cortes of Aragon. Buxadé has assured that he demonstrates that, “when there is common sense and loyalty” on the part of the PP, it is possible to reach an agreement, although this “does not prejudge anything, nor does it determine the existence of an agreement [de Gobierno en Aragón], Nothing like that”. Unlike what happens in Extremadura, the Vox senator Pepa Millán, who has accompanied Buxadé, has not made her entry into the Government as a condition to support the investiture of the popular Jorge Azcón as Aragonese president. “We will be there where the Aragonese place us”, she limited herself to responding, after emphasizing that the mandate of the elections on May 28 is to “throw the left out of the institutions”, reports Michael Gonzalez.

In her first words to the Chamber, the new president of the Cortes has promised to be “firm” in the work entrusted to her. “The Aragonese demand that we have a high vision and that we take care of the forms (…) I promise to prioritize understanding between the eight political forces that make up this Parliament to make Aragon together more prosperous”, she stated.

Fernández has defined his new position as “one of the greatest challenges and responsibilities that a political representative can have” and has asked for “patience and collaboration” for the proper functioning of the institution. “The Courts of Aragon must continue to be the house of all the Aragonese who will have a voice through all the deputies”, he asked in a speech in which he recalled that the composition of the chamber “reflects the many complexities” that are observed at street foot “The opinions of all your lordships deserve the greatest respect. We represent all the sensibilities of the territory ”, he has influenced.

The presidency of the Board of the Cortes in charge of Vox may be the price for Jorge Azcón, PP candidate and winner of the regional elections on May 28, to govern Aragon alone. This is the will that the leader of the popular has expressed from the beginning, despite the fact that Vox has insisted on entering the next regional Executive.

The PP and Vox got up from the negotiating table on Thursday night with an apparently unsuccessful result. The Popular Party closed the day after 9:00 p.m. without an agreement. However, after 11:00 p.m., the formation led by Santiago Abascal alone announced an agreement according to which his elected deputy Marta Fernández was going to be the president of the Cortes de Aragón for the eleventh legislature. The PP summoned Vox to Friday to close the negotiation.

The Vox deputy Alejandro Nolaso ​​greets the PP deputy, Jorge Azcón, at the beginning of the constitution plenary session of the Cortes de Aragón, this Friday. Javier Cebollada (EFE)

The statement that Vox sent at night specified that nothing in the agreement made reference to the investiture. Although they affirmed that “they will continue without pause, but with discretion in the search for an agreement in those matters that allow them to draw up a governance pact.”

To achieve that governability, the president of the PP in Aragon has been asking for the abstention of the rest of the political forces in the regional hemicycle for days. This week, after a meeting with the Aragonese Party (PAR), Azcón sealed an agreement with the regionalists in order to obtain their favorable vote in exchange for their no clear decision on the transfer of the Ebro and improvements in urgent medical transport in rural areas. The support of the only deputy of the PAR, added to the abstention, already declared, of the three representatives of Teruel Existe, tilts the balance so that the PP can reach a simple majority of 29 deputies compared to the 28 of the left (PSOE-23 , CHA-3, IU-1 and Podemos-1). In this way, Jorge Azcón could be sworn in as president without resorting to the 7 Vox deputies and without reaching an absolute majority of 34 deputies.