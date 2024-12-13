Vox now focuses on Christmas carols in English: “The heritage is being lost”

Vox-Zaragoza has set its sights on Christmas carols in English. The far-right formation regretted this Friday in the Culture Commission of the Zaragoza City Council that topics were not reproduced in Spanish at a municipal event. “It is a shame that the heritage is being lost,” said its spokesperson, Julio Calvo.

The issue has arisen in a question posed by Vox to the City Council’s Culture Minister, the popular Sara Fernández. “Have you thought about recovering and giving priority to the interpretation of Spanish Christmas carols over the Anglo-Saxon repertoire in the rest of the Christmas events?” Calvo questioned.

He was referring to the act of lighting the Christmas lights by the City Council and, specifically, the performance of the Amici Musicae choir. “He had a magnificent performance, but his entire repertoire was Christmas carols in English, as I have been told,” said Calvo.

“It is a shame that the cultural heritage and all the traditions that we have heard in our childhood are being lost,” said the mayor of Vox, who regretted that “the rich tradition that we have in Spain” is being lost and the risk that young people know “only Christmas carols from the United States or the rest of Europe.”

Faced with this, and with some confusion about the issue, Fernández has agreed to transmit the proposal to Amici Musicae. “Let it be clear, believe me, that we do not choose the Christmas carols,” justified the PP councillor, who added that it is the “youth choir” and that “they are used to listening to Christmas carols in English, they are bilingual and it is the music that they live.”