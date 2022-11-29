Congress was debating this Tuesday afternoon about Malaga’s candidacy as the venue for the 2027 Universal Exposition when Vox deputy Patricia Rueda, referring to a matter unrelated to the central issue, stated that the Government “rewards filoetarras and terrorists », in a clear attack on the coalition partners. The first vice-president of the lower house, Alfonso Rodríguez Díaz de Celis, who at that time held the presidency in the Chamber, called the attention of the parliamentarian and asked her to withdraw the allusion, something she refused to do, until she was told The floor has been withdrawn after three warnings. “You are restricting me”, he has made Díaz de Celis ugly before leaving the rostrum.

The deputies from the rest of the Vox parliamentary group had been applauding during the two minutes in which Rueda had been silent in front of the lectern. Once she was withdrawn from speaking to her partner, they decided to leave the chamber entirely.

The event occurs a week after the dust raised by the insults that the deputy of Vox Carla Toscano to the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero. On that occasion, the leader of Podemos asked that the “political violence” exercised at “the seat of popular sovereignty” remain in the session journal “so that it is not erased.” “So that after me no one comes,” she stressed.

Several groups supported Montero and began a debate over the “behavior” in Congress while criticizing the “warmth” of Díaz de Celis, who at that time also presided over the chamber to replace the president of Congress, Meritxell Batet. A criticism that has reached the Organ Table.