Several Vox elected leaders and charges have shown their Wednesday SAUSUR WITHOUT SUPPORT to the party leader, Santiago Abascalafter reviving internal criticism to the executive, who are directed by the PP in order to harm them.

The last to show discrepancies with the direction of the party has been the deputy and spokesman in the City of Madrid, Javier Ortega Smithwhich has affirmed that there are “many things that have not been done well and that can be improved” within the party. Ortega Smith has urged training to maintain “foundational principles and values.”

Critical positions and excruds with the National Directorate ask a re -foundation and a Tour of Vox Primigenio. This internal stir coincides with the drop of casualties, the last ones of Juan García-Gallardo-Exvice President of Castilla y León-and that of the former deputy and former military signing, Agustín Rosety.

Abascal has received the closed support of many of his positions through the social network X. This is the case of the members of the Executive and recent Isabel Pérez Moñinowhich ascended with the march of Rocío Monasterio.

“In these days of fire friend, meliflua palmaditas, poisoned darts and vox critical assumptions that are really indulgent with the destructive legacy of bipartisanship control unit and message unit,” said Hernández Quero. Of Meeron the other hand, he has extolled Abascal as the “last chance that Spain has left”: “There are no means inks or tantrums when everything is at stake.”

Against the PP

Other positions, such as the Deputy Secretary of Communication, Manuel Mariscalspeaks of “blackmail” and “pressures”, referring to the Popular Party, against which he has loaded ensuring that “he does not support” that Abascal does not yield. He has accused “the plumbers of Genoa” of using “the last thing they have left: one of Vox resentful addicted to the cameras.”

Mariscal too has praised Abascal: “He is the only one who has dedicated 24 hours a day to Vox since he founded and has not thrown the towel at any time.” In addition, in a statement that has seemed an evening critic to Ortega Smith, he said that Vox’s leader has not complained about the mistakes of others. ”

The Eurodiputa Hermann Tertsch has also lashed out at the PP, accusing him of “making the idiot” in the last elections: “His own lie was believed that he could phagocyt to Vox. Now he tried again with the signing of a group of personal enemies of Abascal and, again, he is wrong.”

A critical internal movement

The closure of rows comes after Vox’s critical movement sent a letter to Abascal on Tuesday to ask for a Refoundation of the party and demand accounts on decisions such as integration into the European Patriots group.

The members of the so -called MOVE TABLE VOXalmost a hundred affiliates and ex -militants from all over Spain, including more than twenty councilors and four regional deputies, demanded the call “to the most brevity, a re -foundational congress of the party”, which they see becoming a “chiringuito”