“I want to say that I do not wish anyone, not even a corrupt person or a traitor, to be hanged by their feetthis disgusts me and has always disgusted me when it happened in history.” So Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Spanish far-right party Voxreferred, in his speech to Atreju, to the controversy of recent days over his statements, in an interview with Clarin, regarding the fact that the Spanish people would one day hang Pedro Sanchez by the feet, words read as a reference to Piazzale Loreto.

Prime Minister Meloni went on stage to welcome Abascal: “It is not the time for my speech, but I am here to greet Santiago Abascal”, with whom “we will continue to work together for a better and different Europe”, she said.

“The media and political left in Spain have manipulated and distorted my words – the leader of the Spanish far right continued – to caricature violence and to lynch me in the public square, a manipulation that reached all the way to Italy”.

“The left will always manipulate our words, will always lie about our intentions and will always hide our truths”, said the leader of the Spanish far right, attacking the left which is used to “evoking the same things against me in Spain as the same things they say against Giorgia here in Italy.”

“Thanks to Giorgia for her example, for her work and above all for her friendship in such difficult times for Spain“, Abascal continued, thanking “the Italian brothers for this endless story of struggle, hope and enthusiasm”.

“We will never forget it”, added the leader of the Spanish far right, referring to the support of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “It is not the time to complain – he added – hope is not enough, as Elon Musk said yesterday, we are forced to have enthusiasm, it's time to get moving.”

“In Italy you know it well and have demonstrated it, Giorgia and Fdi have demonstrated that the future is not written, defeats are not inevitable and that when defeats come they are not permanent”, Abascal said again with a reference to his defeat in Spain, where the coalition between the People's Party and Vox did not obtain a majority in Parliament, opening the door to the formation of a new socialist government of Pedro Sanchez who has the majority together with Sumar's left.

“This is why we know and accept these difficult moments, this difficult task”, he concluded by saying “welcome back Italian pride, Europe needed it”.