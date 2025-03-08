Vox has released a video on the occasion of Women’s Day in which he links feminism with the oppression of women for Islamism and alerts the risk that Islamist customs with women extend in Western societies.

The video, which begins with the label “8m 2030. We can stop it” On a group of five women dressed in Burka, it shows a succession of young women dressed in the western style and the phrases “are deceiving us” are shown, “they deceive us”, “feminism will make us free”, “will make us free”, “right?”

Below the video shows images of manifestations in which it is shouted: “Long live the freedom of Hiyab” And “This fight is also mine”, which disappear to give way to images of girls placing the burka, to return to the image of the beginning with all women with the burka put on them and on them the label “We can stop it.”

That image becomes that of the four girls with the discovered face, also with the motto “8m-2030. We can stop it” over -written.