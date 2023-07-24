Vox assured this Monday that it keeps “its hand outstretched” to the Popular Party to form a government in Aragon and the Region of Murcia, despite its criticism of the “popular” for the campaign for the general elections on July 23, and hopes to have good news in one of those territories this week.

The general secretary of Vox, Ignacio Garriga, claimed the result obtained by his party at the polls this Sunday, with more than 3 million votes, and has accused the PP of having “truncated” the alternative with its calls for a useful vote. For this reason, he insisted on the need to make possible a “change of course” where the citizens did open that possibility.

«It will not be for us, we will be responsible. We continue with our hand outstretched to lead the change that Murcia deserves and that Aragon deserves, “he said from the national headquarters of Vox about the two regional governments, still pending conformation after the May elections.

In Murcia, Vox has gone from being the force with the most votes in the 2019 general elections to third place and has lost just over 30,000 votes. However, in the party they compare the results of this Sunday with those of the May elections and maintain that they have risen both in votes and in percentage. This, in his opinion, shows that the citizens have not penalized their demands for the formation of a regional government with the PP of Fernando López Miras.

«It is very important to highlight the heroism of Vox voters when we have been permanently demonized and stigmatized. It seems that Vox voters came with the seven plagues under their arms,” ​​Garriga denounced, calling on the PP to form that “alternative.”

In fact, he has insisted on blaming the “popular” for having “sacrificed” Murcia and having “frozen” the formation of the government pending these general elections. “We insist, we are willing to shape those alternatives that the Spaniards deserve because we understand that we are called to shape that alternative,” he reiterated.

Garriga explained that Vox is clear about who its “political adversary” is, which is the PSOE, and “the Spaniards deserve” that alternative sum where the numbers allow it, as was the case in Extremadura or the Valencian Community.

In Aragon he insisted that the responsibility lies with the PP but he has been more optimistic about the possibility of announcing an agreement soon. «It is one thing to point them out as responsible for having truncated the alternative at the national level and another to respond to the compatriots in Aragon. And let’s hope that the PP gives that hope in Murcia as well », he explained.