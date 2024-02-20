“Nazism was a hateful ideology, but an ideology that believed in what it postulated, in a totally inadmissible way, but the communist ideology seeks to persevere in this application of evil to the ultimate consequences, which entails killing its fellow human beings.” . Vox deputy José María Sánchez García, known for his ultra and controversial interventions in Congress, argued this comparison in this Tuesday's parliamentary debate on the expansion of universal jurisdiction in Spain to attack communism as the most “deadly” system. and disqualify the proposing deputy, Enrique Santiago, from Sumar and general secretary of the PCE. Deputies from Podemos and ERC attacked Sánchez García for thus trying to justify and “make an apology for Nazism.”

The progressive majority that supports the Government in Congress has supported this Tuesday the processing of a bill promoted by Sumar to recover universal justice and be able to judge in Spain crimes of genocide or crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world, a reform that was frozen in the previous legislature. The PP and Vox have rejected this initiative that the spokespersons for the PSOE, Sumar, Podemos, ERC, HB Bildu and BNG have supported. Some of these spokespersons have taken the opportunity to remember the situation and Israel's attacks against the Palestinians in Gaza to the point of considering them a genocide and others have recalled that these cuts in jurisdiction were first promoted by the PP Government of Mariano Rajoy in 2014 and then, with some adjustments, during the period of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in 2009, in what the proposing deputy, Enrique Santiago, considered an “unforgivable historical error” to be corrected to once again be a pioneering country in the prosecution of these crimes.

The debate seemed like it could be a complex legal technique until the Vox spokesperson, José María Sánchez García, took the stand and chose to question the deputy proposing Sumar, who is general secretary of the PCE. Sánchez García began by assuring that the communism of which Santiago proclaimed himself the proud leader is “the deadliest ideology with tens of millions of deaths and assassinations” in the world and in Spain, and he came to gloss in a phrase which he interpreted as a synthesis of the ideas defended about universal jurisdiction by Santiago: “You neither forget nor forgive, whoever kills does not forgive the victims.” It was in that context that the ultra deputy considered that communism was the worst misfortune of the 20th century “as a perversity inherent to evil” and nothing even comparable to Nazism: “Nazism is a hateful ideology, but an ideology that believed in that which he postulated, inadmissible, but the communist ideology intends to persevere in evil until its ultimate consequences, which entails killing its fellow human beings.

Deputy Santiago did not want to enter into the hand-to-hand combat with Sánchez García, to the point that he said that the intervention caused him “tenderness,” but those who did not want to ignore those words were the spokespersons for Podemos, Martina Velarde, and ERC, Pilar Valluguera, who considered them “unpresentable” and an apology “in defense of Nazism with an open face” and alien to democratic culture.

It was not the only controversy of the session starring Vox. Previously, in the first point of the plenary session, ultra deputy Carlos Flores had once again defended a proposal from his party to guarantee the unity of Spain, in which he proposed the illegalization of pro-independence formations. He did not garner any alliance, not even from the PP, which at some point in recent months flirted with a similar proposal that Alberto Núñez Feijóo came to defend and which was later abandoned. The PP spokesperson in the debate, the veteran deputy Manuel Cobo, distanced himself from Vox's theses and recalled their formal and substantive differences, among which he highlighted that the Constitution and the Constitutional Court do not allow a party to be illegalized for its mere reasons. ideas, even if they are separatist. The result of the vote was only 33 votes in favor and 313 against, those of the PP included.

