Friday, November 10, 2023, 5:17 p.m.



Updated 5:26 p.m.

Vox, in an unprecedented gesture, officially calls on its members to support the great mobilization of the Popular Party in all provincial capitals next Sunday against the amnesty that the PSOE has agreed with the independentists.

But Santiago Abascal’s party, which is at the forefront of all the protests in front of the socialist headquarters in the last week, does not renounce its more radical profile and, after calling its bases to join the popular ones, asks its own to abandon the protests of the Feijóo party at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday (one hour after the start of the call), to once again take over the street in front of the PSOE premises throughout Spain.

LET’S STOP SÁNCHEZ’S COUP! CONSTANT AND GROWING MOBILIZATION! This Sunday the 12th we will attend the demonstrations called by the PP and then we will join the peaceful marches that will end in front of the PSOE headquarters throughout Spain. SPREAD! pic.twitter.com/DhwqgXnNmf — VOX 🇪🇸 (@vox_es) November 10, 2023

In the middle of the afternoon this Friday, Vox revealed what its strategy will be this weekend, after this Thursday the Socialists announced their agreement with Junts. “This Sunday the 12th we will attend the demonstrations called by the PP and then we will join the peaceful marches that will end in front of the PSOE headquarters throughout Spain,” the party explained through the social network list of PSOE headquarters in each and every one of the provincial capitals of Spain.

Vox, since the protests began a week ago in front of the socialist headquarters against the Amnesty, has been encouraging its members to participate in these mobilizations that have not been communicated to the respective Government delegations, although always in a peaceful manner. Many of these concentrations are being promoted in person by Revuelta, a youth association that has ties to Vox, although it denies that it is part of the structure of this party.