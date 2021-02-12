Everything indicates that the dispute for the primacy between the forces of the non-nationalist right will opt for Vox. His resounding anti-sovereignty speech, defends the outlawing of the pro-independence forces, and against illegal immigration, the denunciation of an Islamization of Catalonia and the connection of citizen insecurity with foreigners, have been a constant in his interventions, has penetrated among the conservative population stronger than the less aggressive messages of PP and Ciudadanos.

The popular see the ‘sorpasso’ coming and blame it on the “polarization” of the campaign and the victimhood that has known how to exploit Santiago Abascal’s party before the aggressions suffered. The spokesman of the PP and mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, put on the bandage before the injury and warned yesterday that “whatever happens” in the elections does not believe that “the leadership of (Pablo) Casado is in question” .

The latest polls have confirmed the growing trend of Vox and the declining trend of the PP and Ciudadanos. The one published this Thursday by ‘El Periodic d’Andorra’ attributes nine to ten seats to the formation of the extreme right, seven or eight to the liberals, and between four and five to the popular ones. But with being a surprise the powerful breakthrough of Vox in the Parliament of Catalonia, it is not so much if the results of the last generals are reviewed, in which it surpassed Ciudadanos, it was 40,000 votes from the PP and it was the first conservative force in Girona and Tarragona.

It started with zero seats but had an electoral base that has only grown, especially at the expense of Ciudadanos. The demoscopic studies show that one of the main beneficiaries of the liberal sangria it will be Abascal’s party, the other is PSC. Its electorate is also the most mobilized of the three parties, and that in an election with a low turnout is an added value.

Overshadowed speech



He also explains Casado’s urgent appeals to his followers to come to vote: «I tell you, calmly everyone go vote, with absolute temperance and serenity, claimed this Friday in Terrasa. The PP, on the other hand, is the reverse of the coin in a polarized campaign and in elections with significant abstention. His anti-sovereign message has been overshadowed by Vox’s heavy-duty terminology. The popular electorate has a strong presence in the oldest segment of the population, the most reluctant to leave home in the midst of the pandemic.

The popular ones have also been found con two campaign stumbles. The reappearance of Luis Bárcenas with his backpack of accusations and the strange unchecking of Casado from the management of Mariano Rajoy on 1-O. Strange because the popular electorate applauded the performance of the security forces and if he accused Rajoy of anything, it was softness before the ‘procés’.

Ciudadanos has remained in no man’s land and it is very likely that it will pay for that lack of definition. His candidate, Carlos Carrizosa, rebelled this Friday against bad omensHe denied “the forecast of the polls” and relied on a reaction from his voters because he is “people to decide at the last minute, pragmatic and apolitical people.”

If four years ago the Liberals brought together the anti-nationalist vote and won the elections with the leadership of Inés Arrimadas, that role seems destined this time for the PSC, in its aspect of alternative to the independentista, and Vox, which will monopolize the most ‘Spanishist’ vote. Carrizosa, on the other hand, lacks the pull of the liberal leader and is going to pay the bill for the futility of the Citizens’ victory in 2017. He neither presented himself for the investiture nor forged a constitutional pact and, ultimately, Arrimadas left to Madrid.

What remains to be seen is whether this recomposition of the conservative space in Catalonia will be reflected on the national board.