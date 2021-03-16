The PSOE would win the elections again with 31.3% and a 13.4-point advantage over the PP, which would remain with 17.9% of support, according to the latest barometer of the Sociological Research Center (CIS). The popular also feel the breath on the neck of Vox, which would be the third force with 15% of the votes. Those of Absacal, who already gave the ‘sorpasso’ for the right in the Catalan elections, are only 2.9 points behind the popular at the national level, reflects the barometer.

Unidos Podemos suffers a significant drop of 1.6 points and remains at 9.6% of the votes, only one tenth above Ciudadanos. The survey, however, was carried out before the internal crisis in the liberal formation broke out due to the motion of censure in Murcia. By blocks, the left monopolizes 42.9% of support for 42.8% of the right.

Pedro Sánchez is once again the most valued political leader. The Prime Minister obtains a note of 4.3. Inés Arrimadas follows with 3.7 while the worst rated is Santiago Abascal (2.6).

The worries



Regarding the concerns of the Spaniards, the economic crisis, which is cited by 43.8% of those surveyed, and the pandemic (41%) remain at the forefront. In third position is unemployment, which is a source of concern for 31.7% of Spaniards.