The entire Vox Municipal Group -still pending constitution- reported on Monday morning that they have sent a letter to the municipal government, signed by its six councilors, urging the immediate suspension and reversal of all mobility projects, ” just as Ballesta announced that he would do in the campaign and that he even continues to appear on his website ». “We have toured all the works in progress of the mobility plan in progress today morning and none are stopped,” added Luis Gestoso, the spokesman in the City Council for the Santiago Abascal party.

Gestoso, who spoke like this before knowing the request made to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge by Ballesta, indicated that “according to what we have verified with technicians from the European Union and the Commission, in charge of managing and granting these funds, Through a meeting with MEPs from various countries, the work can be stopped immediately by decree of the mayor’s office. Given these words, sources from the new municipal government defended that they are “a responsible government, with a vocation for service and that is guided by common sense”, for which the measures must be adopted “according to economic, temporal and technical criteria” and always , they insisted “with common sense, moderation, consensus, technical rigor and legal reserve”, even more so knowing that there are current contracts in execution.

The Vox spokesman considered, however, that “with a successful bidder you can negotiate” and appealing to these contracts is using excuses for a bad payer. In addition, faced with the “surgical” actions put forward by the new popular government, Gestoso insisted on a total reversal, “opening up lanes, restoring traffic to them and returning the 2,000 lost parking spaces”, as well as articulating an “alternative plan”. that also look at traffic in districts, “solving deficiencies and reconverting those investments.” Thus, he defended, for example, that in roads where the works are completed, such as Pío Baroja in the Infante neighborhood, “those colorful colors should be eliminated, leaving them as they were, since the bus lanes, as has been verified in Madrid, of less than four kilometers are inoperative and only generate more traffic jams, increasing pollution”.

He also defended that the money that has already been executed in its development – “not even 15% of what was planned,” he said without referring to any source – “is negligible in relation to the mess it generates.” In this line, he opted to combat pollution “with greater fluidity of circulation through traffic light regulations” or building “a large green lung of 400,000 square meters, as we proposed for La Fica.”

“I will continue in the City Hall”



Likewise, in relation to his inclusion as number three on the Vox list for Murcia for the next general elections on 23-J, Luis Gestoso pointed out that, “even if I come out as a deputy, they will not lose sight of me in the Murcia City Council ». “I will continue to lead the municipal group as spokesperson, with double work but the same salary,” said the mayor, indicating that “it is important for the city of Murcia to be where the general directors, secretaries of state and the ministers themselves are also,” which can be important to bring investment”, citing among them the tram.