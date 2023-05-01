“We are the party that will grow the most on May 28.” Vox leaders, usually reluctant to make forecasts, have been repeating it in recent weeks like a mantra. This is not an excess of optimism, but more like an excuse in advance in case the ultra party does not obtain a good result.

In reality, a real catastrophe would have to take place for Vox not to be the party that grew the most in the next municipal elections, since its numbers were so bad four years ago that even a modest result would mean, in percentage terms, a strong advance.

Abascal’s party obtained 690,000 votes (2.9% of the total) in the local elections of May 26, 2019, for which it lost almost two million votes and more than seven points compared to the general elections of the previous month. In the repeated legislative elections in November, it reached 3.6 million and 15.2% of the votes.

The lack of territorial implantation of a party that had recently arrived in the institutions at that time was its weak point in the local elections: it lacked candidates known at the municipal level. In fact, it only presented candidacies in 752 municipalities, less than 10% of the total.

This time, however, Vox already has a powerful organic apparatus, nourished with public funds, which has allowed it to appear in 1,936 town halls, 24% of the total, 260% more than four years ago. Notable imbalances still persist: while the ultra party presents lists in the 179 municipalities of the Community of Madrid, it only runs in 39 of the 313 Galicians and in 14 of the 251 Basques. The important thing, the Vox leaders emphasize, is that 82% of the population resides in the municipalities where they present themselves.

To prepare these lists, Vox has dispensed with any democratic procedure. Already in 2019 it suppressed the primary elections to choose its candidates and last year it also eliminated the elections to the provincial committees. The procedure followed by Vox to prepare its candidacies has consisted of each Provincial Executive Committee (CEP), whose members are handpicked from Madrid, submitting a proposal to the National Executive Committee (CEN), which could ratify or change it from top to bottom. . During the process, the applicants could be called by the central apparatus to submit them to personal interviews, in a kind of casting.

Abascal justified the elimination of internal elections, alleging that they caused “anxiety and confrontation” among his affiliates, but what has happened now has shown that authoritarian formulas do not resolve conflicts, but rather aggravate them. Since last November the names of the chosen ones began to leak, there has been a trickle of resignations in the territorial structure of the party.

In December, the provincial president and only Vox councilor in Valladolid, Javier García Bartolomé, resigned, after learning that the management had relegated him on the lists; and in March his number two, Félix Rodríguez, resigned with a tweet in which he said: “In agriculture, whoever sows is the same one who collects.” Vox’s motto in the last elections in Castilla y León was “sowing”. Within the same community, five positions from the Salamanca provincial leadership resigned in April, denouncing the “ideological vacuum” and the “personalist drift” of the party, although Vox accused them of leaving after learning “that they would not occupy the positions they had demanded ”. Also in April, half of the CEP of Cantabria resigned, including its only councilor in Santander, Guillermo Pérez-Cosio, for “lack of respect and compliance with the agreements.”

In the Valencian Community, where Vox aspires to gain a majority with the PP to replace the left-wing tripartite, the provincial president, José María Llanos, resigned in February and was replaced by deputy Ignacio Gil Lázaro. One of the two Vox councilors in Valencia, Vicente Montañez, has accused Gil Lázaro of plugging two of his friends as candidates for president of the Generalitat, Carlos Flores, and mayor of the capital, Juan Manuel Badenas. Both have already been involved in scandals: the first, for having been sentenced in 2002 for mental violence against his ex-wife; and the second, for a video in which he proclaimed that “fucking also makes culture”.

In Córdoba, the provincial president and former spokesperson in the Andalusian Parliament, Alejandro Hernández, resigned in February, after denouncing that the national leadership gives scope to “climbers and upstarts, and in Cádiz, the provincial president, José Ortells, did so in March, admitting that , “in this party, the candidates are always chosen by Madrid”. The only Vox mayor in the Albacete City Council, Rosa Velasco, has announced her departure after denouncing insults and threats from her classmates. The list is not exhaustive.

Although, unlike four years ago, Vox already has some militants with local management experience, most of them do not repeat -not even their then number one in El Ejido, Juan José Bonilla; nor the one from Badajoz, Alejandro Vélez, who has set up a new populist party— and the national leadership has imposed a strong renewal of their candidacies. In some cases, such as in Oviedo, councilor Cristina Coto has been postponed, after announcing that she would repeat as a candidate.

Vox has drawn on its parliamentary group in Congress to put familiar faces at the head of its candidacies, such as Inés Cañizares (Toledo), Luis Gestoso (Murcia), Alberto Rodríguez (Las Palmas) or Ricardo Chamorro (Ciudad Real). It remains to be seen if the formula works. At the moment, parity is not met: of the 52 heads of the list (including Ceuta and Melilla), less than a third (30.7%) are women.