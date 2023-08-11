The popular Jorge Azcón (right) greets the Vox spokesman and already first vice president, Alejandro Nolasco, after being sworn in as president of Aragon during the second day of debate this Thursday, in Zaragoza. JAVIER BELVER (EFE)

The Aragonese can put a face from this Friday to the members of the first coalition Executive of PP and Vox in the history of the community, the result of the agreement between popular and ultras, which includes 80 measures. The new president of the autonomous government, the popular Jorge Azcón, has sought territorial balance by designating Teruel and Huesca as department heads, the two least populated provinces in Aragon, which in several cases are also old acquaintances in regional politics. This Friday he has signed the appointment decrees for the 10 directors, who will take office this Saturday morning.

Vox is represented by the party’s leader in the community, Alejandro Nolasco, who will be first vice president of the region and will also hold the Territorial Development, Depopulation and Justice portfolio, and, for the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food, by the cooperative agrarian Angel Samper. The PP stays with the rest of the ministries and the second vice presidency, which is associated with the associated Department of Economy, Employment and Industry and the spokesperson for the Executive.

The new first vice president of Aragon was born in Pamplona in 1991 but is based in Teruel. He is a lawyer and has practiced in his city office for more than six years, according to his profile. on the official Vox page. Graduated in Law from the Complutense University of Madrid and in Philosophy from the UNED, he is studying for a PhD in History from the University of San Pablo CEU. Nolasco joined Vox in January 2019 and a year later he was elected provincial president of the far-right party. Before coming to Parliament as a deputy, he was a Vox councilor in the Teruel City Council. He has made his work as a lawyer compatible with participating in television programs and above all with writing: he is the author of nine books that have for sale on your personal pageamong them Story of a mediocre psychopath, “a review of today’s society and a descent into the most primal and deepest bowels of man”, according to the summary of the book, blood sponges either And I will go.

Ángel Samper (Zaragoza, 63 years old), a veteran farmer and cooperative member, will be the new Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, the other portfolio in the hands of Vox. Samper has been linked to the ASAJA agricultural association for years. In 2007, he was appointed general secretary of Huesca and in 2012, of all of Aragon. On the organization’s website, Samper, founder of an agricultural cooperative, has published articles critical of the progressive government’s agenda and against environmental proclamations. On those responsible for the Draft Law for the Protection and Rights of Animals, Samper He said that “they teach that to understand and love animals you have to become one of them” and affirmed that these “cannot be subjects of law”, an idea that he has addressed in another text, in which he asked himself: “why law will they manage to turn animals into humans and humans into beasts?” and contrasted the concept of “Empty Spain” to the one he defines as “Viciada Spain”, prey to the ideological framework imposed by “very powerful lobbies”. Samper hurts in another of his textsyes of an “attack” directed towards the Rural Environment and its “customs, culture, history and roots”, an idea that ends in other in which he mixes and caricatures environmental claims. “No to the climate in which we breathe! (…) Do not burn the bushes! Do not store the water! Do not illuminate the windows! Don’t turn on the light! No to meat! No to cow farts!” Also the Mint the one he calls “demolition of the reservoirs”, a hoax aired from Vox, which are actually disused dams and other barriers removed from river currents.

Ángel Samper, new Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Aragon.

However, the powers of the Environment fall to another council, in this case the PP, which will also deal with Tourism and will be led by Manuel Blasco, a ceramics businessman born in 1960 in Teruel, well known in the least populated of the three Aragonese capitals because he was a councilor, deputy mayor and finally mayor on two occasions, from 1999 to 2003 and from 2010 to 2016. Blasco has also been present in national politics: he was a senator from 2004 to 2016, when he was elected deputy, and from new from 2019 until his resignation to be invested as a director. The Aragonese Institute of Environmental Management (Inaga) and the Aragonese Water Institute (IAA) will depend on his department. Environmental authorizations depend on the first, reports the newspaper Herald, which indicates that he will be in charge of a commission of investigation on the permits for new facilities, to which the new Aragonese president has harshly alluded in his investiture speech.

Old acquaintances of the PP

The rest of the Executive will be made up of the second vice president, Mar Vaquero (San Sebastián, 1970), a lawyer and Master in International Cooperation and International Relations, who has been a regional deputy for the PP since 2011 and since 2022, spokesperson for the Popular Group in the Cuts. Until two years ago she was general secretary of the Popular Party of Aragon.

The Presidency, Interior and Culture portfolio will be occupied by the judge from Teruel Tomasa Hernández. Roberto Bermúdez de Castro, appointed Minister of Finance and Public Administration, was born in Huesca in 1971; He has a degree in Business Administration and Management and was already a counselor, of the Presidency, Justice and Spokesperson, in the popular Executive from 2011 to 2015.

Octavio López, the new Minister of Development, Housing, Mobility and Logistics, was born in Zaragoza in 1962 and has studied Law. He served as Azcón’s chief of staff during his time as mayor of the Aragonese capital, which ended after the elections on May 28, and has also been a popular senator, regional deputy and general secretary of the Aragonese PP between 2012 and 2017.

The new head of Health, José Luis Bancalero (Melilla, 1966) has worked as a specialist in clinical biochemistry and clinical researcher at the Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza and has been a tutor for residents of the Aragonese Health System from 2019 to the present. The Minister of Social Welfare and Family, Carmen Susín (Huesca, 1975) has been a deputy in several legislatures and is Deputy Secretary of Economy and Finance of the regional PP, and that of Education, Science and Universities, Claudia Pérez (Zaragoza, 1969), is PhD in Economics and professor of Applied Economics at the University of Zaragoza, where she has directed a master’s degree in security and defense.