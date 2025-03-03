Vox fulminates his spokesman and deputy mayor in Valencia, investigated by media advertising contracts

The National Directorate of Vox fulminates its spokesman and second deputy mayor in Valencia, Juan Manuel Badenas, questioned by the advertising contracts of the presiding foundation. The mayor of Valencia and the direction of Vox placed spokesman Badenas on the tightrope for the contracts of the Valencia Activa Foundation, with several internal investigations and several complaints in the Prosecutor’s Office.

Vox investigates his spokesman in Valencia for hiring the consultant where Pilar Bernabé’s husband works

The secretary general of Vox, Ignacio Garriga, ordered the opening of a file for the contracts of the Foundation and this Monday the cessation has occurred, as advanced The confidential and has confirmed the game to eldiario.es.

Vox sources indicate that a precautionary measure of the Vox guarantees committee “consisting of suspension of rights as an affiliate and disqualification to perform charge or function in the party or on behalf of it, until the resolution of this disciplinary file” has been adopted.

The mayor of Valencia and the direction of Vox place the spokesman Badenas on the tightrope for media advertising contracts



The deputy mayor threatened the national leadership with dynamiting the municipal group and not leaving the minutes. In the Consistory the version that circulates is that Badenas himself would leave the group with his partner, the councilor Cecilia Herrero, complicating the governance in the City Council. The PP of Català has 13 councilors and the support of the 4 of Vox, while Compromís and the PSPV add 16. It is a single councilor that determines the balances.