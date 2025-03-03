03/03/2025



Updated at 11: 33h.





Vox has made the decision to expel his spokesman at the Valencia City Council, Juanma Badenasafter knowing the existence of alleged irregularities in a contract awarded to the Mediterranean Institute for Sustainable Development (IMEDES), the consultant in which Pilar Bernabé, Government delegate in the Valencian Community works.

As ABC has been confirmed from official sources of the political formation chaired by Santiago Abascal, after ‘El Confidencial’ advanced the cessation, the guarantee committee has agreed to suspend rights as an affiliate and disqualification of Badenas so that it can perform charge or function in the party or on its representation until the resolution of the disciplinary file that opened the week.

Everything was born last week when Vox General, Ignacio Garriga, ordered the opening of an investigation against the Second Lieutenant Mayor of Valencia and municipal spokesman for training for contracts in favor of the company where Pilar Bernabé, Javier Cebrián, works.

As published by ‘The Objective’, Badenas would have rigged the award of a contract in favor of the Mediterranean Institute for Sustainable Development (IMEDES). Now, Vox has since investigated this commission by Valencia Activa, a foundation that runs the now expelled from the party, whom he allegedly has negotiated the design of the bases of the contest that won Imedes. From this company, of which Bernabé’s husband is a communication director, they pointed out that they are “victims of an internal fight of the City Council” and that the “manipulated document” shows that they have not “rigged anything.”









Last Friday, the Vox Union in the Valencian Courts, José María Llanos, said that “everyone will accept” the decisions that were to make the game with Badenas, without assessing whether he had the support of the national apparatus and just accepting the result of the investigation that this Monday has ended with his precautionary suspension.

In parallel, the legal advice of the AValencia and Suntation He announced that he will study the contract file to investigate whether there are alleged irregularities. “What we have done has been to collect the file for the legal advice to report on the legality of the contract,” said Mayor María José Catalá.

Uncertainty for Catalá

It should be remembered that, after Vox’s departure from the Executive of the Generalitat of Carlos Mazón, Badenas was one of the most important positions held by the training of abascal in the institutions, as it was the City Council of the Third Capital of Spain, where the Pp with thirteen councilors with the support of the four of Vox.

Now, with the cessation of the second deputy mayor, it remains to be seen if he will renounce his minutes as a councilor and give free way to the next on the electoral list, Daniel Calabuig. A decision that keeps the municipal town hall in suspense of Catalá, in a scenario in which if you do not have Vox’s support, it could govern in a minoritywith all the problems or obstacles that this means.

Since the opposition, Compromís censored the “partisan and sectarian use of active Valencia in favor of Vox’s interests.” «The deputy mayor Juan Manuel Badenas has systematically using the powers he holds in the Valencia City Council for favor militants, supporters and nearby media To his ultra -right -wing postulates of gender equality, the fight against the wage gap and with xenophobic dyes, ”said the mayor Ferran Puchades.

Thus, both PSPV and Compromís announced that they would denounce Badenas to the Prosecutor’s Office for «supposed influence peddling and political espionage “after having this” “recognized” in some audios “that is embezzling public money and even that he was using him to politically persecute his adversaries.”