VOX expelled attorneys ask to install a Catholic chapel in the Courts of Castilla y León

The attorneys expelled by Vox in the Courts of Castilla y León, Javier Teira and Ana Rosa Hernando, have claimed the installation in the regional Parliament of “a space worthy of prayer and the Catholic cult.”

Both have pointed out, “as Catholics”, the need to install “a space for the exercise of the fundamental right to religious freedom to be a real and effective exercise” in the same way as in hospitals and airports.

The non -attached attorney has clarified that the institution’s religious neutrality would not be broken. Teira has justified its solution to understand that it is an element to “favor diversity” and to create spaces where “ideological differences can relativize in the experience of faith as something alien to politics.”

The proposal of the two parliamentarians expelled from Vox would be specifically for the Catholic cult although they would be willing to open up to other confessions. Teira’s idea is that a space similar to a chapel is enabled, with the “basic prayer” elements in addition to “images, chairs and recliners.”

“We are not going to prohibit anyone from praying. But we do want or wanted the space to be specifically designated as a space for Catholic worship, ”said Teira, who has pointed out that this initiative” is not associated with any political ideology. ”

Teira has indicated that in other parliaments there are chapels, as in Catalonia, although they already existed for being created in a historic building. The proposal will be registered at the table of the Cortes who will have to assess the petition. The attorneys have defended that the proposal is now made to “not belong to any political group” or want to be associated with “no ideology.”