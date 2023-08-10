We had to wait for the Vox spokesman, Alejandro Nolasco, to go up to the rostrum of the Cortes de Aragón this Thursday afternoon to hear the thorniest points of the program of the new autonomous coalition government, that the brand new president, the popular Jorge Azcón, had avoided during the two days of his investiture debate. the vice president in pectore —It will be formally on Saturday, when the new Executive takes office— he was reeling off some of the 80 points of the pact signed between the PP and Vox.

From the repeal of the regional Law of Historical Memory, because history “must be academic and neutral”, according to what he said, to the school check —which supposes the public financing of non-concerted private education—, going through the prior authorization of the content of extracurricular education by parents (what the ultra party called “pin parental”) to “remove the ideology of the school, that yes there is”, according to his words. Also, the “express eviction of squatters” or the tax deduction for the spouse who dedicates himself to the home, a way of encouraging the return of women to domestic chores. Only the reform of the trans law Aragonese, which the PP supported in its day and of which no one has explained in what sense it will be changed.

Speaking as the future head of the Territorial Development, Depopulation and Justice portfolio, as if it were his investiture and not Azcón’s, Nolasco announced that his priority will be to cut labor costs by up to 20% for companies that settle in Teruel and encourage the arrival of doctors and teachers. Despite his long list of the commitments assumed by the PP, he warned that Vox “has not signed a white check nor has it renounced any of its proposals and principles, but positively.”

After accusing the left for putting its members at “physical and moral” risk for saying that his party is against human rights, he categorically denied that Vox does not condemn violence against women, but equated it with many other forms of violence. “I do not see the PP repealing any law that has to do with gender violence,” settled the PP candidate for president.

Azcón was surprised that the left followed with such interest the presentation of its government program by the Vox spokesman, alleging that it was public and well-known, although he had avoided detailing it and devoted most of his time to examining the opposition parties rather than examine himself.

He did announce that the first measure that his executive will take will be to exempt from personal income tax the 15,000 Aragonese who have had to pay this tax for not having deflated the rate. He did not specify, however, the cost of the battery of tax cuts that he has promised, nor did he deny the figure of 200 million given by the socialist spokesperson, Mayte Pérez.

The new president defended his coalition pact with Vox, assuring that it was “the only possible government with the result of the polls” in the regional elections on May 28. Although after the elections he said that he intended to govern alone, he denied that he had changed his mind. “What happens,” he replied to the Socialists, “is that there has been an electoral result and, given your refusal to even meet with me, there is no more stable government than the one that is going to be voted on today in this chamber.” Faced with the accusation that he has not dared to repeat elections for fear of losing them, he argued that, “given the possibility of forming a government, he would not have been serious or responsible.”

Azcón denied that he is going to privatize health, as the left reproaches him, arguing that the greatest privatization is the fact that the number of Aragonese who have taken out private insurance have grown by 24%, to over 300,000, and He asked that his government be judged “by the facts and not by prejudices.”

He did not explain the contradictions between the agreement he has signed with Vox and the one signed with the Aragonese Regionalists Party (PAR), two formations that maintain “antagonistic positions in the State model or the Ebro transfer”, as Tomás Guitarte, from Teruel, reminded him. Exists. While Azcón attributed the suppression of the General Directorate of Language Policy to its meager budget, Nolasco made Vox’s reasons clear. “In Aragon we don’t speak Catalan,” he said, denying the fact that a variant of Catalan is spoken on the eastern fringe of the community.

Despite the fact that the rejection of the transfer does not appear in the agreement with the PAR, its only deputy, Alberto Izquierdo, presented himself as “the guarantee that there will be no transfer”, while Azcón responded that “the only real risk” for the Ebro is that, in order to be re-elected president, Pedro Sánchez gives in to the claim of the pro-independence parties to manage the section of the river as it passes through Catalonia. The PAR will not enter the Government, but it will occupy five general directorates, something that has not been officially recognized but is an open secret. “You have very valuable people on your team and my goal is to be able to count on them,” Azcón told Izquierdo as a wink.

In his last speech, the new president warned his Vox partners that some coalition governments have failed because they have dedicated themselves to “putting on a show” rather than “managing well.” After more than nine hours of debate, the vote presented no surprises: Azcón was elected in the first round with 36 votes in favor (PP, Vox and PAR) and 31 against (PSOE, Chunta, Aragón Existe, Podemos and IU). In the Palace of La Aljafería, headquarters of the Cortes, everything is already prepared for him to be sworn in this Friday.