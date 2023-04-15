The former president of the Autonomous Community Alberto Garre has become the new star signing of Vox. Although he did not want to make statements, Garre confirmed to this newsroom that he is joining the party led by Santiago Abascal to go on the regional lists of the Region of Murcia, probably in a starting position to obtain a seat in the Assembly.

José Ángel Antelo, regional president of Vox and head of the list of his formation for the 28-M elections, told LA VERDAD yesterday morning: “Until the time comes, I cannot confirm or deny anything.” He specified that his political formation will announce the composition of the regional list on the 24th, and that at that time “we will see in what way and what people they will be,” he said when asked what position Alberto Garre would occupy. The regional leader of Vox stressed that the former president of the Community “has fought against corruption and has always voted in favor of the Tajo-Segura Transfer”, referring to the role that Garre had in 2008 when, as a deputy, he voted in Congress, along with Arsenio Pacheco, against the admission to processing of the Statute of Castilla-La Mancha that set an expiration date for the Tagus-Segura. In this sense, he pointed out that he is recognized by the agricultural sector.

“We notice the feeling of the street towards Garre as the best president there has been, and the only one of the PP who has not been convicted or investigated,” he said in reference to Valcárcel and Pedro Antonio Sánchez. Antelo added that his game is “open to everyone. We are the first political force in the Region of Murcia and the only alternative.

The PP says that it respects the decision, while Cs believes that Garre “loses the little credibility he had left”

Alberto Garre (Balsicas, 1952) began his political career in 1987 as a Torre Pacheco councilor with the Popular Party and four years later the lawyer found a place in the Regional Assembly. Garre continued his political rise as president of the Community between 2014 and 2015, by decision of Valcárcel when he left San Esteban to run on the lists of the European Parliament. He remained with the popular until 2017, the year in which he left the formation, pointing to the Popular Party and Pedro Antonio Sánchez, who was being investigated for the Auditorium Case. Garre returned to politics a year later, founding his own party, Somos Región, which he left in 2019. Now, after passing through a regionalist party that defended the autonomous model, he ends up in the formation furthest to the right of the political spectrum and which maintains a critical discourse with the autonomous communities.

Reactions from other parties



“We respect the decision of each person to present themselves for one, three or five political parties,” said the regional government spokesman, Marcos Ortuño, who did not want to answer the question of whether it causes concern within the Popular Party for the march of a party of the electorate of the agricultural sector towards Vox for the signing of Alberto Garre.

From Ciudadanos they indicated that “his signing supposes the loss of the little credibility that Mr. Garre still had, who founded a regionalist party to supposedly defend the Region of Murcia and now signs for a party that wants to eliminate Spain from the autonomies. The problem is that Vox does not have a Region project; its flags are the setback of rights and freedoms and the systematic denial of environmental problems. Vox is a party without proposals or with occurrences. His intention is to repeal the law that protects the Mar Menor, surely the greatest threat, along with the corruption of the PP of the Region that we are facing on May 28.

The orange formation added that “Mr. Garre should clarify if those hundreds of millions that he asked the State to recover the Mar Menor in his day are still necessary today or if, on the contrary, he will abide by the instructions of Madrid and promote the fatal repeal of the only Law that defends it, the result of consensus and the work of Citizens. He added that the PP “will do the same with the Mar Menor as with Doñana if it has to agree with Vox to govern.”