The escalation of confrontation between PP and Vox over the approval of the Balearic Budgets for 2024 has reached its peak this Thursday, when the extreme right has knocked down the accounts of three ministries, causing a technical fall of the Budget project designed by the PP that can only be reversed if Vox wants. The Government of Marga Prohens will have to play everything on one card in the plenary session to debate the accounts for next year, the start of which is set for next Tuesday, in which if it does not have the support of the extreme right it will be will be forced to extend the Accounts of the former regional president and now president of Congress, Francina Armengol. Vox has already made public its demands to support Prohens: the elimination of the 400,000 euros in subsidies to employers and unions and the inclusion of a sum of 20 million euros to execute its linguistic segregation plan in the classrooms that it intends to separate. to students depending on the language in which they study.

The Prohens Government has just four days to reach an agreement that satisfies its external partners, given the devilish arithmetic of Parliament that leaves the far-right party with the upper hand. The PP currently has 25 seats, to which is added the affirmative vote of the Vox turncoat deputy, Xisco Cardona, who has already expressed his intention to support the PP Accounts. The entire left together – PSOE, Més per Mallorca, Més per Menorca and Podemos – has 25 seats to reject the Budgets, but the vote of the Formentera deputy, Llorenç Córdoba, who after breaking with his Sa Unió party – a insular coalition of PP and Compromís—announced that it would not lend its unconditional support to the Prohens Government. Córdoba has not attended the plenary session for two weeks and has completely broken the relationship he maintains with the conservatives on the island. If the deputy allies himself with the opposition, right and left would be tied and Prohens would only have a yes vote from Vox. If he remains aligned with the right, Prohens has to ensure that the ultras do not vote against the bills.

More information

Nothing is tied and Vox's parliamentary spokesperson reminded Prohens this Thursday, after the PP voted against his amendment to withdraw subsidies to unions and employers. “Vox has been invited to play the game in injury time and nobody likes to risk everything on penalties. And reaching the Budget plenary session without an agreement is risking everything on penalties,” said Idoia Ribas, from Vox, who has criticized the fact that the PP presented the project of the Autonomous Accounts to them “on the same day as the rest of the opposition groups.” ”. The ultras have announced that, for the moment, their vote will be abstention and they have warned the PP that if they want to have a favorable vote they will have to negotiate the items that they have knocked down in the commissions. Among them, the budgets of the ministries of Economy and Finance, Business and Education and five public companies.

Vox has been increasing its demands as the price of its vote has become more expensive, especially after the conflict that broke out in Formentera and which has turned the opinion of the island's only deputy into a key piece in the game of balance. The origin of the disagreements between the partners stems from the conservatives' refusal to include a sum of 20 million euros for Vox's linguistic segregation plan, which took revenge hours later by knocking down several PP amendments in a parliamentary committee. such as the one that contemplated a complement of 18,000 euros for senior officials recruited from the peninsula. The matter was stalemate until the conflict in Formentera escalated to a new level and left deputy Córdoba's support for the PP Accounts up in the air, further weakening support for the Prohens Government in the Chamber.

With this new scenario, Vox redoubled the pressure on the PP, which now cannot be satisfied with abstention and needs its affirmative vote as it does not have the support of the Formentera deputy tied. For this reason, this Thursday the ultras have demanded as a non-negotiable condition, not only the twenty million euros for their linguistic segregation plan, but also the withdrawal of the 400,000 euros of subsidies collected annually by the main unions and employers of the islands. During the vote on this Vox amendment, the PP has aligned itself with the opposition and has once again frustrated the intentions of the extreme right, which in the subsequent commission has taken its revenge by rejecting the items of three ministries and five public companies, leaving the budgets practically unviable in their articles.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

“Different positioning”

The weakness of the Prohens Government has been evident despite the president's attempts to frame the parliamentary situation within normality. “These are days of normal negotiation, which has to be understood from a normal perspective, with two parties with different positions,” she said this Thursday, although she has not been able to guarantee the maintenance of subsidies to unions and employers. “It is not the position of the PP group, but a weekend of intense negotiations is coming,” she stressed. The truth is that a situation like this had not occurred in the history of the Balearic Parliament, since in the plenary session next Tuesday the PP will have to cast a private vote to demand the debate of the items of the three ministries that have been knocked down. in committee to be able to introduce them into the budget project. And there, again, it needs the vote of the Formentera deputy or the support of the Vox deputies, who will tear the daisy apart over the future of the autonomous Accounts.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_